Defying Gravity

Ballet dancer Alejandro Olivera was born in Cuba. After graduating from the Cuban National Ballet School, he joined the Cuban National Ballet where he was quickly promoted to Principal Dancer. Olivera then worked as a Soloist Dancer with the Mikhailovsky Theatre. He is now a soloist with the Finnish National Ballet.

I wasn’t able to find out much more about this epically talented young dancer, so we’ll have to let his otherworldly grace and gravity-defying moves speak for themselves.

You can follow the wonderful Alejandro Olivera on Instagram and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    March 21, 2023 at 9:22 am

    Yes this is art ..He makes it look so easy but it’s the red dress in the second that got me. Looks like a butterfly…beautiful

