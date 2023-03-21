Defying Gravity

Ballet dancer Alejandro Olivera was born in Cuba. After graduating from the Cuban National Ballet School, he joined the Cuban National Ballet where he was quickly promoted to Principal Dancer. Olivera then worked as a Soloist Dancer with the Mikhailovsky Theatre. He is now a soloist with the Finnish National Ballet.

I wasn’t able to find out much more about this epically talented young dancer, so we’ll have to let his otherworldly grace and gravity-defying moves speak for themselves.

You can follow the wonderful Alejandro Olivera on Instagram and YouTube.