The Piano Man

I’ve been to many, many music concerts over my lifetime – most of them in the early eighties. But one of my biggest regrets is that I’ve never gotten to see Billy Joel perform in person. I met the man a number of times in 1983 and 1984, but somehow I never had the opportunity to see him live. He’s been doing a very successful residence at Madison Square Garden for a few years now, and I’ve toyed with the idea of seeing him a number of times. But every time I decide I’m going to do it, I see the hair-raising ticket prices and talk myself back out of it. Today, we’re going to time travel a bit and see the master at work during his Nylon Curtain tour in 1982. FOR FREE.

As I headed down the Billy Joel rabbit hole, I came across a fascinating article on Rolling Stone about the artist, which I recommend if you have a few minutes. It gave me real insight into his drive and his lyrics. All that pressure and struggle certainly hardened Joel into a diamond.

Someone pointed out that Joel stopped making new pop music in 1993, but his fans stuck around. They’re absolutely correct. I love him still, and his music is our favorite for long road trips (and stressful days). Maybe one of these days, I’ll bit the bullet and buy a ticket. I’ll certainly be filled with regret if I wait too long…

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 22, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    I am going to have to return to this post when I can actually listen to music (I am in an orthodontist’s office right now) because I really like Billy Joel’s music. I have also never seen him perform live and would love to but, like you, the ticket price is prohibitive.

