TRÜF or Dare

TRÜF Creative

LA-based designer and illustrator Adam G, the man behind TRÜF Creative, has a style he calls messymod, and I love it! Though it looks more mod than messy to me, I adore his method of translating creatures into a collection of geometric shapes without losing the original creature. It’s really masterfully done. He calls his current series Surf & Turf, and the animals and sea creatures are depicted with spare details and most feature only a single color (usually something in the red/orange family) plus black and beige, making them both striking and soothing.

“Each piece has an emphasis on balance and flow. The series is a completely freeform exploration within a pretty strict, self-imposed design language. That contrast between total freedom and total restriction is what I think defines the messymod style. It’s what keeps it consistent and weird or… ‘consistently weird!’”

Adam G says his signature style is “born from his love of geometry, patterns, negative space, Bauhaus, Miró and a little too much caffeine.”

You can check out all of Adam G’s lovely work on the Messymod website and on Instagram.