TRÜF or Dare

LA-based designer and illustrator Adam G, the man behind TRÜF Creative, has a style he calls messymod, and I love it! Though it looks more mod than messy to me, I adore his method of translating creatures into a collection of geometric shapes without losing the original creature. It’s really masterfully done. He calls his current series Surf & Turf, and the animals and sea creatures are depicted with spare details and most feature only a single color (usually something in the red/orange family) plus black and beige, making them both striking and soothing.
“Each piece has an emphasis on balance and flow. The series is a completely freeform exploration within a pretty strict, self-imposed design language. That contrast between total freedom and total restriction is what I think defines the messymod style. It’s what keeps it consistent and weird or… ‘consistently weird!’”
Adam G says his signature style is “born from his love of geometry, patterns, negative space, Bauhaus, Miró and a little too much caffeine.”
You can check out all of Adam G’s lovely work on the Messymod website and on Instagram.
March 23, 2023 at 6:08 am
These are fabulous. I’ll come back and spend more time admiring them for sure.
March 23, 2023 at 7:55 am
So elegant! I wish my brain worked that way.
March 23, 2023 at 10:10 am
Not for me. But I can see that others might love them; Hal
March 23, 2023 at 10:29 am
WHO!!! are you..my goodness you updated your self. Nice.
I have never been into modern but these are really good.
March 23, 2023 at 1:08 pm
You know I love mid-century modern vibes so I love this artwork.
