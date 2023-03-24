Crafter Heaven

Maika Daughters

Maika Daughters’ shop is like a DIY crafter’s fever dream. They sell furniture transfers, stencils, waxes and glazes, silicone furniture embellishment molds and modeling materials, the most delicious decoupage papers, and the tools to complete your project. In short, everything you need to completely transform old, uninteresting furniture into something truly special! Their website includes many useful tips and techniques, so you can DIY to your heart’s content.

The Austin-based company is named for Maria del Carmen, the company owner’s mother for whom she was also named. She remembers her mother as a happy, carefree person, and that’s what she thinks of as the essence of her company Maika Daughters.

You can see all of the lovely Maika Daughters’ wares on their website and on Etsy, Instagram, and Facebook.