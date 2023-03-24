My OBT

Crafter Heaven

3 Comments

Maika Daughters

Maika Daughters’ shop is like a DIY crafter’s fever dream. They sell furniture transfers, stencils, waxes and glazes, silicone furniture embellishment molds and modeling materials, the most delicious decoupage papers, and the tools to complete your project. In short, everything you need to completely transform old, uninteresting furniture into something truly special! Their website includes many useful tips and techniques, so you can DIY to your heart’s content.

The Austin-based company is named for Maria del Carmen, the company owner’s mother for whom she was also named. She remembers her mother as a happy, carefree person, and that’s what she thinks of as the essence of her company Maika Daughters.

You can see all of the lovely Maika Daughters’ wares on their website and on Etsy, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Crafter Heaven

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 24, 2023 at 6:15 am

    Most of these pieces are too visually fussy for my taste but I like the gold geometric and deco-esque pieces. I do, however, think this is a great idea because anything that breathes life into an old piece of furniture and gives it a second life is better than it going to a landfill.

  2. bcparkison
    March 24, 2023 at 9:20 am

    I love some of the ideas and could do this on a couple of pieces I have. HMMM…Let me think.

  3. Michele
    March 24, 2023 at 10:53 am

    What a great idea to turn an old china cabinet into an aviary.

