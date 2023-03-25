Repost: Mook!

Carlo Nannetti & Francesca Crisafulli

8/1/19: Mook is a project by Roman artists Carlo Nannetti and Francesca Crisafulli. They create playful objects using recycled materials including “sea-worn debris, objects forgotten by cities, parts of old doors and furniture, and metallic elements of mechanisms that no one wanted anymore.”

Nannetti and Crisafulli refer to their creations as adult toys (which clearly means something different in Italy than it does in the US) which are meant to remind adults of the whimsical, happy play of their youth.

When they are not working on their adorable creations, the pair teach art at the European Design Institute.

