Garden Proud

My friends’ garden is in Architectural Digest!!! A few years ago, my sweet friends Andrew and Paul bought a house in the Catskills, and they’ve been working on it ever since. Thanks to social media, I have gotten to watch their progress in making the beautiful house and grounds their own. Turns out, I wasn’t the only one watching!

One of the upsides of working remotely is that we’ve all had more time to spend in – and on – our houses. At the beginning of the COVID quarantine, Andrew and Paul closed up their NYC apartment, packed up the dogs, and headed out to their Saugerties, NY, home where they’ve been working ever since. This gave the boys the time to develop a ‘pandemic victory garden’ in high style.

“The very first purchase I made when we signed off on the house was a lawn mower and bamboo for the front gardens. Over the next two years, I spent weekends filling in the slope down the hill to our yard in the back of the house and filling out the front with flowers and bushes of all varieties. In March, at the beginning of ‘lockdown 2020’ when things seemed much more uncertain than they do now, my client Alan Tanksley sent me a quote from Audrey Hepburn: ‘To build a garden is to believe in the future.’ That’s when the seed [for a vegetable garden] was planted in my mind.” – Andrew Joseph to Architectural Digest

I’m always so happy when I find unexpectedly-positive things that have come out of this difficult time, and I’m very pleased for my friends that they’ve gotten such great attention for their efforts.

You can read the article on the Architectural Digest website, and you can follow Andrew and Paul’s progress with the house and garden on Andrew Joseph’s Instagram.