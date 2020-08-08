Glee

Beloved and I have been binge-watching Glee lately, which is now available on Netflix in its entirety. It never fails to lift our spirits, and it’s a great way to unwind at night before bed. We just got to Season 1, Episode 15, The Power of Madonna. In it, the show’s villain, Sue Sylvester (played by the incomparable Jane Lynch) recreates Madonna’s iconic music video for Vogue. The song is sung by Lynch, and the video is an absolutely perfect tribute.

First is the Glee version, followed by the original. What an epic victory for Lynch and the show!