Beloved and I have been binge-watching Glee lately, which is now available on Netflix in its entirety. It never fails to lift our spirits, and it’s a great way to unwind at night before bed. We just got to Season 1, Episode 15, The Power of Madonna. In it, the show’s villain, Sue Sylvester (played by the incomparable Jane Lynch) recreates Madonna’s iconic music video for Vogue. The song is sung by Lynch, and the video is an absolutely perfect tribute.
First is the Glee version, followed by the original. What an epic victory for Lynch and the show!
August 8, 2020 at 6:45 am
There is only one. I have been a high Madonna fan since she first came on the scene. She is one of the all-time bests IMO. The TV show did a good job. Cher is another one that can never be duplicated. “Half breed” remains in my top ten to this day. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 8, 2020 at 10:22 am
Love that song!
LikeLike
August 8, 2020 at 8:32 am
Wow. I had no idea about Jane!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 8, 2020 at 10:23 am
She’s amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person