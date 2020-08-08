My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Vogue?!?

by

Glee

Beloved and I have been binge-watching Glee lately, which is now available on Netflix in its entirety. It never fails to lift our spirits, and it’s a great way to unwind at night before bed. We just got to Season 1, Episode 15, The Power of Madonna. In it, the show’s villain, Sue Sylvester (played by the incomparable Jane Lynch) recreates Madonna’s iconic music video for Vogue. The song is sung by Lynch, and the video is an absolutely perfect tribute.

First is the Glee version, followed by the original. What an epic victory for Lynch and the show!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Vogue?!?

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    August 8, 2020 at 6:45 am

    There is only one. I have been a high Madonna fan since she first came on the scene. She is one of the all-time bests IMO. The TV show did a good job. Cher is another one that can never be duplicated. “Half breed” remains in my top ten to this day. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    August 8, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Wow. I had no idea about Jane!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

