Unpolished Barn

“If you want to walk on water, you have to get out of the boat.” – John Ortberg (as quoted on the Unpolished Barn website)

I don’t think I’ve ever posted about a sign painter before, but I find these rustic, vintage-looking signs really charming! Located in Downeast Maine, The Unpolished Barn specializes in hand-distressed signs and home decor, and what they’re making looks to my eye like real art. I’ve already picked out the one that’s going on our new deck!

“Each sign has its own character and no two will ever be alike. To ensure a product of quality and beauty each sign begins with the application of paint and 3 drying stages before the real magic happens which is my personal technique of distressing. To achieve the unmatched weathered and rustic allure of my signs it takes more than one might imagine. Each sign will travel through 8 specific stages of my unique distressing technique before the final finish is applied. Each stage of the distressing must be completed in sequence and no stage can be overlooked to ensure the ultimate effect. Once complete the sign is set aside for its 4th and final stage of drying.” – About Unpolished Barn

You can get your own awesome custom signs on the Unpolished Barn website and on Etsy and Instagram.