Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/8/20

I came to appreciate New York’s Museum of Natural History fairly late in life, but I am now a big fan. It really wasn’t until Beloved and I lived in the city that I really got the appeal. Now, however, I’m pining for the place. Happily, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has an astounding number of very satisfying virtual tours on their website.

My favorites are the Butterfly Pavilion, the Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals, and Sant Ocean Hall, but there’s absolutely something for everyone.

You can explore the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s virtual tours on their website.