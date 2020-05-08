My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/8/20

by 5 Comments

I came to appreciate New York’s Museum of Natural History fairly late in life, but I am now a big fan. It really wasn’t until Beloved and I lived in the city that I really got the appeal. Now, however, I’m pining for the place. Happily, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has an astounding number of very satisfying virtual tours on their website.

My favorites are the Butterfly Pavilion, the Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals, and Sant Ocean Hall, but there’s absolutely something for everyone.

You can explore the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s virtual tours on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/8/20

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 8, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Am I the only one who can’t get in? click not working for me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sheree
    May 8, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I love it that so many museums are making their exhibits available through virtual tours.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.