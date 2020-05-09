Better Than Toasters

Studio Jeffrey P’an

Studio Jeffrey P’an is a glassblowing gallery and studio known for their glorious blown glass vessels, sculptures, jewelry, lighting designs and historical glass restorations. Situated in scenic Mystic, CT, the studio was started by artist Jeffrey P’an, but evolved to be home to a collective of artists, restorers, and apprentices. Talent notwithstanding, P’an didn’t set out to be an artist.

“I went to school for engineering and electrical design. I wanted to be an industrial designer. I wanted to design washing machines and toasters.”

It’s amazing to me that an artist of his caliber didn’t grow up knowing there was something special in store for him. I’m very glad his destiny found him.

You can see all of the gorgeous work by Studio Jeffrey P’an on their website and Instagram and Facebook.