Better Than Toasters

Studio Jeffrey P’an is a glassblowing gallery and studio known for their glorious blown glass vessels, sculptures, jewelry, lighting designs and historical glass restorations. Situated in scenic Mystic, CT, the studio was started by artist Jeffrey P’an, but evolved to be home to a collective of artists, restorers, and apprentices. Talent notwithstanding, P’an didn’t set out to be an artist.
“I went to school for engineering and electrical design. I wanted to be an industrial designer. I wanted to design washing machines and toasters.”
It’s amazing to me that an artist of his caliber didn’t grow up knowing there was something special in store for him. I’m very glad his destiny found him.
You can see all of the gorgeous work by Studio Jeffrey P’an on their website and Instagram and Facebook.
May 9, 2020 at 6:24 am
A lot of color. Really catches the light. Pretty
LikeLike
May 9, 2020 at 7:13 am
I love, love, love glass. I always wanted to collect it…but it’s so expensive that now I only collect it in my mind. These are stunning. Especially like the blue and green one up near the top of this blogpost, that looks sort of like a fish or shark.
LikeLike
May 9, 2020 at 9:35 am
I hope other will follow me. If I really like something I will take the time to go their Instagram page or web page and like the item. I just did that with all tht Dona posted plus any others that artist has done. This was special and well worth the effort to let them know we realy like their work. I know how much it means to them also. Hal
LikeLike
May 9, 2020 at 12:03 pm
I often will follow remarkable artists on their Instagram as well. Donna should get a finder’s fee!
LikeLiked by 1 person