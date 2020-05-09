Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/9/20

Lyndhurst Castle

America may not be known for its castles the way Europe is, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some stunners. Today, we’re taking a tour of a few of the best ones.

Iolani Palace: The only royal residence located in Hawaii, Iolani Palace was built in the late 1800s by one of Hawaii’s last kings. The palace is now a National Historic Landmark, and it’s been restored to its original glory.

Boldt Castle: Located on Heart Island in Alexandria, NY, Boldt Castle was commissioned by hotel magnate George C. Boldt as a gift to his wife, but when she died before it was completed, Boldt abandoned the project, and it fell into disrepair. In 1977, the Thousand Island Bridge Authority bought the castle and the island on which it is located for a single dollar. The Authority then paid to have the house restored and completed. It is normally open to the public during late spring and summer.

Castello di Amorosa: There are many impressive houses in California’s Napa Valley, but the Castello di Amorosa is among the most extravagant. With over-the-top 13th century features including a moat and drawbridge, this may be the most outrageous wine tasting venue ever.

Lyndhurst Castle: This gorgeous home in Tarrytown, NY, was built in 1838 with a very specific vision in mind. Inspired by gothic romance novels, the design is deliberately romantic and creepy. With views of the majestic Hudson River, the mansion is my favorite spot in Westchester, especially around Halloween.

I hope you enjoy your virtual travels!