Hey, Mama May 10, 2020 by Donna from MyOBT 4 Comments The Hound + The Fox Last year, I discovered the entirely adorable folk music duo The Hound + The Fox. This year, I thought their Mother's Day song would be just the thing. Wishing a very happy Mother's Day to every mother and every child (that's all of us)! Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
May 10, 2020 at 7:06 am
Happy Mother’s Day to you too Donna.
May 10, 2020 at 9:15 am
Such a wonderful song. Got the goose bumps. Thank you and Have a Happy Mother’s day to you.
May 10, 2020 at 9:31 am
Good memories from when mine were small. Love being a Mom.
May 10, 2020 at 9:41 am
It’s a super sweet video, I like their sound.
