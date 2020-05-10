My OBT

The Hound + The Fox

Last year, I discovered the entirely adorable folk music duo The Hound + The Fox.

This year, I thought their Mother’s Day song would be just the thing.

Wishing a very happy Mother’s Day to every mother and every child (that’s all of us)!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Hey, Mama

Leave a comment

  1. Michele
    May 10, 2020 at 7:06 am

    Happy Mother’s Day to you too Donna.

  2. onecreativefamily
    May 10, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Such a wonderful song. Got the goose bumps. Thank you and Have a Happy Mother’s day to you.

  3. bcparkison
    May 10, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Good memories from when mine were small. Love being a Mom.

  4. StellaKate Blue
    May 10, 2020 at 9:41 am

    It’s a super sweet video, I like their sound.

