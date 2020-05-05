Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/5/20

Today’s virtual thing is just plain silly, but it made me laugh, so here we go. There’s a new army invading the internet, and it’s adorable! These are Cats in Tanks, created by bored cat owners who found a creative use for their cardboard boxes. You can be sure I am going to try one of my own! I’m sure Stabby Abby would love it.

You can see all the Cats in Tanks shenanigans on Instagram.