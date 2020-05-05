My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/5/20

Today’s virtual thing is just plain silly, but it made me laugh, so here we go. There’s a new army invading the internet, and it’s adorable! These are Cats in Tanks, created by bored cat owners who found a creative use for their cardboard boxes. You can be sure I am going to try one of my own! I’m sure Stabby Abby would love it.

You can see all the Cats in Tanks shenanigans on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/5/20

  1. loisajay
    May 5, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Every cats dream–playing in boxes! My three would love this! But their girls, so probably curtains on the windows. Tanks have windows, right? 😀

  2. bcparkison
    May 5, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    My goodness some of these people went all out. and all the cats wanted was a box…just a box…plain old box.

  3. janhaltn
    May 5, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    I sent this to my granddaughter she has two cats that allow her to be in the house with them. Yes, itis their house.

