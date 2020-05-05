Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/5/20

Today’s virtual thing is just plain silly, but it made me laugh, so here we go. There’s a new army invading the internet, and it’s adorable! These are Cats in Tanks, created by bored cat owners who found a creative use for their cardboard boxes. You can be sure I am going to try one of my own! I’m sure Stabby Abby would love it.
You can see all the Cats in Tanks shenanigans on Instagram.
May 5, 2020 at 2:09 pm
Every cats dream–playing in boxes! My three would love this! But their girls, so probably curtains on the windows. Tanks have windows, right? 😀
May 5, 2020 at 5:25 pm
Lol. I’m sure!
May 5, 2020 at 2:09 pm
My goodness some of these people went all out. and all the cats wanted was a box…just a box…plain old box.
May 5, 2020 at 5:26 pm
I am absolutely going to make one for the tiny terrorist. With curtains!
May 5, 2020 at 6:27 pm
I sent this to my granddaughter she has two cats that allow her to be in the house with them. Yes, itis their house.
