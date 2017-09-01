Believe – On Keeping an Open Mind

I’m a post-a-day kind of girl, but sometimes, I allow myself a little extra something on a Friday afternoon. This is one of those extra somethings.

I read this piece on Wednesday. I then scrolledlback up to the top and read it again. Yesterday, I read it a third time, and it has really made me think. The piece is an interesting take on why we react the way we do to certain facts that don’t fit comfortably within our world view. It’s utterly non-political, a quick read, and very visual.

These days, when technology and the media make it so easy to filter out dissenting opinions, I suspect we could all use a little help in really hearing what those with whom we disagree are saying. And a better understanding of where our reactions come from could help us be more receptive to other’s feelings on polarizing topics. I’m as guilty as anyone else of plugging my ears to opinions with which I disagree, and I don’t think it’s particularly good for my sanity or for my relationships.

I’m all for anything that helps us get along better, and this seems like an exercise that might actually make a real difference. Hope you find it as thought provoking as I did:

Believe by The Oatmeal

Have a nice long weekend, all!