Summers Past

It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge that summer is winding down. Illogical though it seems, although I haven’t had summers off since I finished school, the coming of fall always fills me with a sense of dread and impending doom. So I’m trying to squeeze out every last little bit of sunshine and warmth and beach time I can. When I came across the lovely, nostalgic paintings of Lisa Golightly, I knew she was just the thing to help wind up my favorite season.

“Her work revolves around memory and how snapshots shape, influence, change and even create memory.” -About Lisa Golightly

Golightly starts with vintage snapshots which she recreates using acrylics and house paint. Her anonymous forms are nostalgic in a lovely, abstract way.

Prints of Golightly’s work are available in her Etsy shop, KikiAndPolly, original paintings available on her website. You can also follow her on Instagram and Pinterest.

All images property of Lisa Golightly, used without permission, even though I really tried.