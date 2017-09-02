My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Summers Past

by Leave a comment

golightly

Lisa Golightly

It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge that summer is winding down. Illogical though it seems, although I haven’t had summers off since I finished school, the coming of fall always fills me with a sense of dread and impending doom. So I’m trying to squeeze out every last little bit of sunshine and warmth and beach time I can. When I came across the lovely, nostalgic paintings of Lisa Golightly, I knew she was just the thing to help wind up my favorite season.

Her work revolves around memory and how snapshots shape, influence, change and even create memory.” -About Lisa Golightly

Golightly starts with vintage snapshots which she recreates using acrylics and house paint. Her anonymous forms are nostalgic in a lovely, abstract way.

Prints of Golightly’s work are available in her Etsy shop, KikiAndPolly, original paintings available on her website. You can also follow her on Instagram and Pinterest.

All images property of Lisa Golightly, used without permission, even though I really tried.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s