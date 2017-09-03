These are the insane, unexpected, vaguely uncomfortable sculptures by Texas-based artist Dan Lam. Lam categorizes her pieces into three groups: squishes, drips, and blobs. Her materials are foam, resin, and either rhinestones or acrylic paint, from which she creates the objects’ semi-soft spines.

“The polymorphous, multi-textural and ambiguous qualities of her work both confuse and delight the viewer, leaving you craving more and wishing you could touch them. Dan Lam is just getting started. The objects that she is making are difficult to identify and definitely impossible to forget.” -Fort Works Art

They look to me like mostly-benign alien creatures, and it’s true that I wish I could touch them. They’re a little gross and a lot awesome. I don’t think I could live with them, but I’m dying to play with them!

You can see all Lam’s crazy works on her website and her Instagram includes lots of works in progress, which I found especially interesting.

