These are the insane, unexpected, vaguely uncomfortable sculptures by Texas-based artist Dan Lam. Lam categorizes her pieces into three groups: squishes, drips, and blobs. Her materials are foam, resin, and either rhinestones or acrylic paint, from which she creates the objects’ semi-soft spines.
“The polymorphous, multi-textural and ambiguous qualities of her work both confuse and delight the viewer, leaving you craving more and wishing you could touch them. Dan Lam is just getting started. The objects that she is making are difficult to identify and definitely impossible to forget.” -Fort Works Art
They look to me like mostly-benign alien creatures, and it’s true that I wish I could touch them. They’re a little gross and a lot awesome. I don’t think I could live with them, but I’m dying to play with them!
You can see all Lam’s crazy works on her website and her Instagram includes lots of works in progress, which I found especially interesting.
All images property of Dan Lam.
September 3, 2017 at 6:22 am
I know what you mean by maybe not being able to live with them, but I think I could try with the one/s in the last image. Lol
September 3, 2017 at 8:52 am
18 years ago, Beloved and I brought back from a trip to Paris a bright purple anodized aluminum ashtray. The thing was covered with neon red silicone spikes. We would put it out, then it would somehow end up back in a drawer. We loved it, but we couldn’t have it out for too long. These remind me of that nutty ashtray.
