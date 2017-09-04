My OBT

The Apprehension Engine

Mark Korven

I have a big, busy, stressful week coming up, so today’s post is exactly in line with my mood. Movie composer Mark Korven was scoring horror movies but found himself regularly thwarted when he tried to find sufficiently-spooky-sounding instruments that would do what he had in mind. So he invented one. He and his luthier friend Tony Duggan-Smith put their heads together and created the spookiest-sounding combination instrument of all time. Enter the Apprehension Engine, an instrument that MusicRadar.com calls an electro-acoustic hell machine.

Listening to this instrument makes me want to do two things immediately: 1. make a scary movie so I can play with it, and 2. invent the comedy sound effect engine.

Below is a two-part video of Korven talking about his score for the 2016 movie “The Witch.”

You can learn more about Korven’s work on his website.

  1. oglach
    September 4, 2017 at 6:29 am

    I’ve got to get me one of these. What a great tool for self defense. No one would bother you if you walked around playing an Apprehension Engine. 🙂

