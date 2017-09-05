Bionic Beauty

A couple of weeks ago, we explored designer wheelchair wheel covers. Today, we’re looking at the world of designer prosthetics covers by Canada-based Alleles Design Studio, founded by art director McCauley Wanner and technology director Ryan Palibroda. Made to cover existing prosthetics, these covers look like a bionic calf and lower leg.

There’s been a trend over the last few years moving away from the near-lifelike artificial limbs of the past and toward more utilitarian prosthetics. But Alleles Design feels like the pendulum has swung too far, and needs to be brought back to a closer relationship with the human form. And they’ve chosen a damned snazzy way to do it, too. In fact, in 2014, Wanner and Palibroda won the Emerging Fashion Designers of Canada award!

“Empowering amputees through self-expression.”

The company’s goal is to encourage “the shift from amputees being seen as having a disadvantage to maybe even having an unfair advantage.” Alleles Design has even got a line of activewear covers inspired by and Paralympic Games athlete Michelle Salt, who wears them when he’s snowboarding.

Check them out on their website, on Facebook, and especially on their YouTube channel.

Photos: Alison Andersen

(Via)