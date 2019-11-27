Chocolates and Charm

Maggie Louise Confections

Former corporate lawyer Maggie Louise Callahan describes her wonderful, edible creations as “chocolates with charisma.” They are certainly that, but they’re so much more. When I spotted them at the NY Chocolate Show earlier this month, it was their beautiful shapes and colors that called me over, but when I tasted them, their flavor is what really blew me away.

All of their chocolate gift sets are grouped on themes like seasons, holidays, people, and interests. Inspired by fashion and culture, the colorful combinations include many unexpected, charming shapes and objects. I don’t know how she manages to come up with such witty collections! Maggie Louise Confections are ethically sourced and handmade and painted in Austin, Texas.

You can follow Maggie Louise Confections on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.