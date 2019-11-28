My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Good Life

Happy Thanksgiving, all!

I thought today I’d bring you something special. This is an amazing indoor village called LifeTown. Located in Livingston, NJ, LifeTown is a place where special-needs kids can learn and practice essential life skills in an environment designed just for them. The 53,000 square foot replica of a small town includes a bank, movie theater, art studio, supermarket, library, hair salon, and dentist’s and doctor’s offices, to name a few. The businesses are all staffed with volunteers.

The entire facility is wheelchair accessible, and features life skills, job training, recreation, and therapeutic play programs for special needs children and their families. While the Livingston LifeTown has only been opened for a few weeks, the facility’s model isn’t a new one. The first was built in Columbus, OH, in 2017, and it was an instant hit with special education teachers and advocates all over the world. There’s also one in the works in Tallahassee, FL.

I am so grateful that there are people in the world who can come up with wonderful ideas like LifeTown, and I am grateful for the people who have the energy and resources to make those wonderful ideas a reality.

You can learn more about Livingston LifeTown on their website, and on Facebook and YouTube.

We had a great time @fcnj_friendshipcircle!

I’m not here for the applause, I just want to share a good cause. . Last week I had the opportunity to volunteer at Lifetown with a group of my coworkers. It was such a great way to build camaraderie while giving back to the community.♥️ . ℂσℓυмвυѕ friends, have y’all heard of Lifetown? It is a small indoor city where special education kids can learn real life skills through a variety of scenarios. They have lessons that teach them to schedule doctor appointments, make withdrawals from the bank, and can even treat themselves to items or experiences such as, going to a movie. What a neat concept!! . I’m standing in front of the movie theater because… food, but I volunteered in the art shop. I’m not sure who had more fun making the sand art, me or the kids.😬 . If you’re looking for volunteer opportunities in Columbus, I would 𝙃𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙇𝙔 recommend Lifetown. A few hours of time, can make a lasting impact on these kiddos. Plus, the biggest reward was seeing their smiling faces as they walked through the doors.♥️

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

