The Good Life

Happy Thanksgiving, all!

I thought today I’d bring you something special. This is an amazing indoor village called LifeTown. Located in Livingston, NJ, LifeTown is a place where special-needs kids can learn and practice essential life skills in an environment designed just for them. The 53,000 square foot replica of a small town includes a bank, movie theater, art studio, supermarket, library, hair salon, and dentist’s and doctor’s offices, to name a few. The businesses are all staffed with volunteers.

The entire facility is wheelchair accessible, and features life skills, job training, recreation, and therapeutic play programs for special needs children and their families. While the Livingston LifeTown has only been opened for a few weeks, the facility’s model isn’t a new one. The first was built in Columbus, OH, in 2017, and it was an instant hit with special education teachers and advocates all over the world. There’s also one in the works in Tallahassee, FL.

I am so grateful that there are people in the world who can come up with wonderful ideas like LifeTown, and I am grateful for the people who have the energy and resources to make those wonderful ideas a reality.

You can learn more about Livingston LifeTown on their website, and on Facebook and YouTube.