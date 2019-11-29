Today, I’m writing a blog post… about another blog. This is Gem Gossip, the longest-running fine jewelry blog. It’s been going strong for 11 years. Written by professional gemologist Danielle Miele, the blog explores the world of jewelry from an insider’s point of view. As both a jewelr and an avid collector, Miele’s knowledge of all sides of the jewelry business makes the blog (and her epic Instagram) extra delightful. Not only are there stunning things to look at, she knows about them, too.
One of the things I like best about Gem Gossip is that they always attribute the beautiful pieces they feature. I follow a lot of art, fashion, and design Instagrams, and a shocking number of them neglect to credit the designers. When asked, they even reveal prices. Delish!
I hope you enjoy all the lovely sparklies as much as I did!
You can follow Gem Gossip on their website, and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
November 29, 2019 at 8:51 am
and I am loving the velvet ring boxes. Grouped by color as they are…..such artwork.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 29, 2019 at 11:41 am
Those are wonderful!
LikeLike
November 29, 2019 at 9:48 am
Pretty ,pretty…of course since I love green I’ll go with the emeralds any day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 29, 2019 at 11:42 am
After diamonds, emeralds are my favorite, too!
LikeLike
November 29, 2019 at 10:35 am
This got me thinking of the old times again. I had a large collection of Cluff Links. I sold it off when I needed money a long time ago but I wonder if they even make a shirt that needs cluff links anymore. Also tie tacks. I miss the old days. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 29, 2019 at 11:43 am
I also have a thing for cuff links, but it’s so hard to find French cuff shirts, especially for women, that I’ve all but given them up.
LikeLike