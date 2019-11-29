My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Gem Gossip

Today, I’m writing a blog post… about another blog. This is Gem Gossip, the longest-running fine jewelry blog. It’s been going strong for 11 years. Written by professional gemologist Danielle Miele, the blog explores the world of jewelry from an insider’s point of view. As both a jewelr and an avid collector, Miele’s knowledge of all sides of the jewelry business makes the blog (and her epic Instagram) extra delightful. Not only are there stunning things to look at, she knows about them, too.

One of the things I like best about Gem Gossip is that they always attribute the beautiful pieces they feature. I follow a lot of art, fashion, and design Instagrams, and a shocking number of them neglect to credit the designers. When asked, they even reveal prices. Delish!

I hope you enjoy all the lovely sparklies as much as I did!

You can follow Gem Gossip on their website, and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Gem Gossip

  1. loisajay
    November 29, 2019 at 8:51 am

    and I am loving the velvet ring boxes. Grouped by color as they are…..such artwork.

  2. bcparkison
    November 29, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Pretty ,pretty…of course since I love green I’ll go with the emeralds any day.

  3. janhaltn
    November 29, 2019 at 10:35 am

    This got me thinking of the old times again. I had a large collection of Cluff Links. I sold it off when I needed money a long time ago but I wonder if they even make a shirt that needs cluff links anymore. Also tie tacks. I miss the old days. Hal

