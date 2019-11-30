In His Shoes

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are artists.” – Sixty5

Sixty5/Purple Rain by Patrice Ginansia

Sixty5 takes vintage cobbler’s foot molds and has them painted or otherwise altered by working artists. Maker Stephan Sarkissian also paints some himself. Because the items are custom to begin with and no two are painted alike, each is truly a one-of-a-kind work of art.

The artist has this to say about how they can be used.

“Shoe forms can be used in so many different ways, as decoration pieces, to hold doors, books, to be displayed on tables or bookshelves, painted or raw, to be hang on a wall, well, the limit is the imagination.” – Stephan Sarkissian

Sarkissian has hit upon a fascinating way to bring a bit of fashion, art, and history into a living space. I like how compact and instantly-recognizable the shoe forms are, I enjoy all the different designs, and I am really please with how affordable they are. What a stylish way to recycle something that could easily be tossed out as garbage!

You can follow Sixty5/Stephan Sarkissian on Instagram and Etsy.