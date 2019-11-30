My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

In His Shoes

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are artists.”

– Sixty5
Sixty5/Purple Rain by Patrice Ginansia

Sixty5 takes vintage cobbler’s foot molds and has them painted or otherwise altered by working artists. Maker Stephan Sarkissian also paints some himself. Because the items are custom to begin with and no two are painted alike, each is truly a one-of-a-kind work of art.

The artist has this to say about how they can be used.

“Shoe forms can be used in so many different ways, as decoration pieces, to hold doors, books, to be displayed on tables or bookshelves, painted or raw, to be hang on a wall, well, the limit is the imagination.”

– Stephan Sarkissian

Sarkissian has hit upon a fascinating way to bring a bit of fashion, art, and history into a living space. I like how compact and instantly-recognizable the shoe forms are, I enjoy all the different designs, and I am really please with how affordable they are. What a stylish way to recycle something that could easily be tossed out as garbage!

You can follow Sixty5/Stephan Sarkissian on Instagram and Etsy.

All home design accessories have certain characteristics in common, but some of them are mass produced and others are uniquely designed. Any item that has been crafted by hand and is genuinely the only one of its kind will add more prestige to an interior than any number of mass produced items. Shoe forms can be used in so many different ways, as decoration pieces, to hold doors, books, to be displayed on tables or bookshelves, painted or raw, to be hang on a wall, well, the limit is the imagination. Ships worldwide https://www.etsy.com/il-en/shop/Sixty5 #gifts #etsy #gift #etsyshop #giftsforher #etsyseller #giftsforhim #handmade #giftshop #etsyfinds #giftideas #etsysellersofinstagram #etsylove #love #etsystore #giftshops #etsygifts #giftshopthailand #etsyshopowner #fashion #etsyhandmade #giftsurabaya #shopsmall #giftsetmurah #etsyjewelry #handmadegifts #etsysale #giftsouvenir #etsyusa #giftsurprise

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “In His Shoes

  1. bcparkison
    November 30, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Art really does come in unique forms but here I’ll stick with the plain jane version.

