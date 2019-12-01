Then and Now

Ard Gelinck

Dutch artist Ard Gelinck has been Photoshopping images of iconic people alongside their younger selves, and the results are nothing short of fantastic. It makes me wonder if the celebrities he’s done are flattered or furious, but either way, the images are certainly memorable. They made me feel quite nostalgic about movies and TV shows I used to love.

It’s remarkable to me how seamlessly Gelinck manages to combine the images, making the combinations seem more like posed photos than mashups.

You can see all of Ard Gelinck’s wonderful work on Instagram and Facebook.