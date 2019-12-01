Then and Now

Dutch artist Ard Gelinck has been Photoshopping images of iconic people alongside their younger selves, and the results are nothing short of fantastic. It makes me wonder if the celebrities he’s done are flattered or furious, but either way, the images are certainly memorable. They made me feel quite nostalgic about movies and TV shows I used to love.
It’s remarkable to me how seamlessly Gelinck manages to combine the images, making the combinations seem more like posed photos than mashups.
You can see all of Ard Gelinck’s wonderful work on Instagram and Facebook.
December 1, 2019 at 7:39 am
Amazing! Hats off to you for finding all this wonderful stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 1, 2019 at 3:54 pm
Thank you! That’s very nice of you.
LikeLike
December 1, 2019 at 7:57 am
I agree, great find. THANKS – what a wonderful way to start another day. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 1, 2019 at 3:54 pm
Thank you, Hal!
LikeLike
December 1, 2019 at 9:11 am
Really good work. He knowes what he is doing. I did something kinda like this by cropping out my #3 son and pasting in my late husband for a 50 year photo which we really didn’t have. Not as good as these but it saved the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 1, 2019 at 3:55 pm
I’ll bet you did a great job!
LikeLike
December 1, 2019 at 12:33 pm
I adore these and the balance of reverence and a bit o’ cheek.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 1, 2019 at 3:55 pm
I love how affectionate the younger and older selves seem for each other (even if that affection is manufactured).
LikeLike
December 1, 2019 at 1:41 pm
The photoshopping is very well done. I agree about the nostalgia and some of them are also poignant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 1, 2019 at 3:57 pm
The Robin Williams one made me so sad, I couldn’t bear to include it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 1, 2019 at 3:14 pm
I absolutely love these!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 1, 2019 at 3:57 pm
Me, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person