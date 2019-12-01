My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Then and Now

Ard Gelinck

Dutch artist Ard Gelinck has been Photoshopping images of iconic people alongside their younger selves, and the results are nothing short of fantastic. It makes me wonder if the celebrities he’s done are flattered or furious, but either way, the images are certainly memorable. They made me feel quite nostalgic about movies and TV shows I used to love.

It’s remarkable to me how seamlessly Gelinck manages to combine the images, making the combinations seem more like posed photos than mashups.

You can see all of Ard Gelinck’s wonderful work on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Then and Now

  1. Sheree
    December 1, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Amazing! Hats off to you for finding all this wonderful stuff.

  2. janhaltn
    December 1, 2019 at 7:57 am

    I agree, great find. THANKS – what a wonderful way to start another day. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    December 1, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Really good work. He knowes what he is doing. I did something kinda like this by cropping out my #3 son and pasting in my late husband for a 50 year photo which we really didn’t have. Not as good as these but it saved the day.

  4. spiritbabycomehome
    December 1, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    I adore these and the balance of reverence and a bit o’ cheek.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 1, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    The photoshopping is very well done. I agree about the nostalgia and some of them are also poignant.

