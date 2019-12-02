My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Curb Appeal

Craftismo

Built at 1:24 scale, these DIY dollhouse kits by Nan Niu (A.K.A. Craftismo) let you make tiny masterpieces worthy of Architectural Digest. The structures are really exceptional, and the interior design is positively delicious. They include these gorgeous little touches that make these tiny homes look and feel real.

Many of the house light up and some even play music. The kits include everything but glue and batteries.

You can see and purchase all of Craftismo’s magnificent DIY kits on their website and on Etsy, and you can check out the finished products in all their splendor on their YouTube channel.

All photos property of Craftismo, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

