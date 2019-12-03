9jedit

Today, I bring you a mystery. While hunting around Instagram looking for beautiful things to bring you (as I do), I came across this artist. I was absolutely blown away by the work, but try as I might, I couldn’t seem to find out anything about the maker. The illustrations and captions are so sweet and tender, I feel like they have a strong female energy, but I have no idea who this remarkable artist is.

“When you need a break, and sometimes when the world feels like it’s too much, maybe we can be a resting place for each other.” – 9jedit

I love everything about this art. I love the lone, tiny figures against big, soaring skies, I love their colors and their dreamlike quality and their stillness.

You can see all of 9jedit’s wonderful work on Grafolio and Instagram.