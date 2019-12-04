Northern Exposure

Today, I am thrilled to bring you this wonderful tiny house featuring a glass-walled-and-ceilinged bedroom with gorgeous views of the Northern Lights. Located in Reykjavik, the adorable house has become one of the most popular vacation rentals in all of Iceland.
In addition to the Northern Lights, the cabin affords unobstructed views over the nearby Hvalfjörður (fjord of the whales). With a private hotpot (small heated pool) and miles between you and the next humans, the Panorama Glass Lodge would make an ideal getaway for everyone from newlyweds to adventurers. Rates for the one-bedroom/one-bath cottage start at $629 per night (with a 2-night minimum).
You can see more of the adorable Panorama Glass Lodge on the property’s website and on Instagram, and you can book it on Glamping Hub.
December 4, 2019 at 8:20 am
So beautiful. I can only dream.
December 4, 2019 at 8:35 am
I just bet the sleeping is wonderful.
December 4, 2019 at 11:34 am
I live in Florida because I hate cold weather. it sure looks nice, but I will take a hut in the South Pacfic Islands. Hal
December 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm
This makes me want to grab my passport and head straight to the airport. Iceland is high on my travel bucket list. I have technically been thanks to a layover but I don’t count that at all. Likewise, I have seen the Northern Lights (we can see them in Scotland) but not as spectacularly as they can be seen in Arctic circle. This vacation rental ticks all of my boxes and is giving me itchy feet.
December 4, 2019 at 2:12 pm
I think that trying to sleep in a glass enclosed bedroom in the land of the midnight sun could be challenging. We visited Iceland at the end of May when there was only a couple of hours of darkness. My brain had a hard time adjusting to full sunshine at 11 pm! To sleep we needed black out blinds and eye masks. But the tiny house is beautiful and I can tell you from experience that the area where it is located is stunning.
