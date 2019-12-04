Northern Exposure

Panorama Glass Lodge (photo by Glamping Hub)

Today, I am thrilled to bring you this wonderful tiny house featuring a glass-walled-and-ceilinged bedroom with gorgeous views of the Northern Lights. Located in Reykjavik, the adorable house has become one of the most popular vacation rentals in all of Iceland.

In addition to the Northern Lights, the cabin affords unobstructed views over the nearby Hvalfjörður (fjord of the whales). With a private hotpot (small heated pool) and miles between you and the next humans, the Panorama Glass Lodge would make an ideal getaway for everyone from newlyweds to adventurers. Rates for the one-bedroom/one-bath cottage start at $629 per night (with a 2-night minimum).

You can see more of the adorable Panorama Glass Lodge on the property’s website and on Instagram, and you can book it on Glamping Hub.