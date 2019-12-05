Etsomnia™ 248: Ornamental?

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s the week after Thanksgiving, and I can finally bear to think about holiday decorations (as opposed to every retail establishment I pass, who has had their stupid halls decked since mid-October.) (That’s right, Macy’s, I’m talking to you.)
I am getting ready to break out the Christmas stuff, so I thought this week, we’d take a look at holiday ornaments on Etsy. I found many lovely things, but I have to tell you that people have some cracked ideas about what constitutes holiday decorations.
