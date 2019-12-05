Etsomnia™ 248: Ornamental?

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s the week after Thanksgiving, and I can finally bear to think about holiday decorations (as opposed to every retail establishment I pass, who has had their stupid halls decked since mid-October.) (That’s right, Macy’s, I’m talking to you.)

I am getting ready to break out the Christmas stuff, so I thought this week, we’d take a look at holiday ornaments on Etsy. I found many lovely things, but I have to tell you that people have some cracked ideas about what constitutes holiday decorations.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Anyone else see this?

Confusing and vaguely obscene.

I want one in every color! By FinestImaginary

Inbred elves are very big this year.

Nothing says holidays like a sparkly poop ornament.

What an ingenious and beautiful way to recycle light bulbs! By CapsuleCreations

Grab ’em by the ornament…

Etsy is basically the mothership for makers who like to stick things to other things.

How adorable! By ElkaVintage

Look! It’s Derpy-Claus!

Underwear ornaments, because Etsy.

I know the Bride of Frankenstein is not exactly Christmassy, but how magnificent is she? By ArticulatedOrnaments

I’ve definitely seen this guy at Santa Con.

Glass? Yes! Heart? Yes! Nipples? NO!!!

These colors are so pretty! By HandmadeGlassBaubles

Pine clown. Nope.

Alien Elephant is my new favorite band name. Weird ornament, though.

They claim it’s a seahorse, but all I can see is a sparkly liver with side eye.

This glass key is so simple and beautiful! By SageStudios

“[The] tradition is to hang the zombie finger on the tree and whoever spots it will have a year of heightened zombie awareness.”

While I thoroughly applaud the subject, I object to the execution.