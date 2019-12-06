1 Man, 1 Dog, 1 Garage

1Man1Garage

I had bookmarked maker 1Man1Garage for a future post, but when his adorable mini Christmas tree kit popped up in my feed, I knew it couldn’t wait!

These adorable, affordable DIY kits by Marcus Williams make me happy just looking at them. They are lightweight, making them easy to gift and ship, and reportedly easy to make, but don’t let their simplicity fool you. The finished products still have a big effect.

Williams has also done large custom installations, and those works also bear his signature crisp lines and retro feel. And in spite of the shop’s title, Marcus doesn’t work alone. Not exactly.

“I really owe a lot of creativity from my partner, Ellie. She’s the rescue pup that changed my life for the better. Now at age 6, she collaborates on many ideas with me.” – Marcus Williams

You can check out all of Marcus Williams’s wonderful work on Instagram, and you can purchase his DIY kits on Etsy.