My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

1 Man, 1 Dog, 1 Garage

by 2 Comments

1Man1Garage

I had bookmarked maker 1Man1Garage for a future post, but when his adorable mini Christmas tree kit popped up in my feed, I knew it couldn’t wait!

These adorable, affordable DIY kits by Marcus Williams make me happy just looking at them. They are lightweight, making them easy to gift and ship, and reportedly easy to make, but don’t let their simplicity fool you. The finished products still have a big effect.

Williams has also done large custom installations, and those works also bear his signature crisp lines and retro feel. And in spite of the shop’s title, Marcus doesn’t work alone. Not exactly.

“I really owe a lot of creativity from my partner, Ellie. She’s the rescue pup that changed my life for the better. Now at age 6, she collaborates on many ideas with me.”

– Marcus Williams

You can check out all of Marcus Williams’s wonderful work on Instagram, and you can purchase his DIY kits on Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “1 Man, 1 Dog, 1 Garage

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    December 6, 2019 at 7:09 am

    Oustanding work. Hope he does very good. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    December 6, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Love the city maps. very smark designs.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.