My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Father of Dragons

by

BensWorx

The Australian artist known as Ben’s Worx creates mesmerizing sculptures he calls dragon’s eggs out of resin, petrified wood, colored ink, and glitter, but it looks like they’re pure magic.

“Ben starts with dried pieces of burl wood to act as the egg’s base. After sawing and sanding the wood down to size, the clever craftsman paints each piece with washes of different-colored inks and layers of sparkling glitter. Next, Ben places the wooden pieces into plastic cups and covers them with clear resin. Once cast and dry, he glues his resin art onto wooden blocks, before finally using a lathe to shave and shape each piece into a rounded egg.”

Ben’s method of sculpting and painting the interior shapes give the finished products the look of alien worlds, worlds I want to visit.

You can see all of the beautiful pieces by Ben’s Worx on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and you can purchase the yummy works on Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Father of Dragons

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    December 7, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Aren’t they pretty and I love that he shares the process.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    December 7, 2019 at 9:53 am

    I enjoyed watching him make the big one. I had forgot how much fun it was to play with resin. One more time I start the day with a big smile thanks to Danna. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Sam D.C.C.
    December 7, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    I need to find the etsy shop! 😲 My little one is in a dragon obsessiom phase!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. IreneDesign2011
    December 7, 2019 at 1:30 pm

    Very beautiful art, Donna 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 7, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    It was fascinating to watch his process. The pieces are very striking. They are like glowing snow globes of alien landscapes. I like them a lot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

