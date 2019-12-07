Father of Dragons

The Australian artist known as Ben’s Worx creates mesmerizing sculptures he calls dragon’s eggs out of resin, petrified wood, colored ink, and glitter, but it looks like they’re pure magic.
“Ben starts with dried pieces of burl wood to act as the egg’s base. After sawing and sanding the wood down to size, the clever craftsman paints each piece with washes of different-colored inks and layers of sparkling glitter. Next, Ben places the wooden pieces into plastic cups and covers them with clear resin. Once cast and dry, he glues his resin art onto wooden blocks, before finally using a lathe to shave and shape each piece into a rounded egg.”
Ben’s method of sculpting and painting the interior shapes give the finished products the look of alien worlds, worlds I want to visit.
You can see all of the beautiful pieces by Ben’s Worx on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and you can purchase the yummy works on Etsy.
December 7, 2019 at 9:47 am
Aren’t they pretty and I love that he shares the process.
December 7, 2019 at 3:09 pm
I enjoyed that, too!
December 7, 2019 at 9:53 am
I enjoyed watching him make the big one. I had forgot how much fun it was to play with resin. One more time I start the day with a big smile thanks to Danna. Hal
December 7, 2019 at 3:11 pm
I’m so glad you liked it!
December 7, 2019 at 12:11 pm
I need to find the etsy shop! 😲 My little one is in a dragon obsessiom phase!
December 7, 2019 at 3:11 pm
That would be a great gift!
December 7, 2019 at 1:30 pm
Very beautiful art, Donna 😀
December 7, 2019 at 3:11 pm
I just love all those colors!
December 7, 2019 at 3:06 pm
It was fascinating to watch his process. The pieces are very striking. They are like glowing snow globes of alien landscapes. I like them a lot.
December 7, 2019 at 3:12 pm
That’s exactly right! They look like they could do magic.
December 7, 2019 at 3:14 pm
My 14 year old would love one. He loves anything sparkly and shiny. The prices are actually very reasonable but the shipping from Australia gives me pause.
