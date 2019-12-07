Father of Dragons

BensWorx

The Australian artist known as Ben’s Worx creates mesmerizing sculptures he calls dragon’s eggs out of resin, petrified wood, colored ink, and glitter, but it looks like they’re pure magic.

“Ben starts with dried pieces of burl wood to act as the egg’s base. After sawing and sanding the wood down to size, the clever craftsman paints each piece with washes of different-colored inks and layers of sparkling glitter. Next, Ben places the wooden pieces into plastic cups and covers them with clear resin. Once cast and dry, he glues his resin art onto wooden blocks, before finally using a lathe to shave and shape each piece into a rounded egg.”

Ben’s method of sculpting and painting the interior shapes give the finished products the look of alien worlds, worlds I want to visit.

You can see all of the beautiful pieces by Ben’s Worx on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and you can purchase the yummy works on Etsy.