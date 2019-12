Woool Forest

Today, I’m delighted to bring you the adorable felted art works by Ukranian artist Masha Pogorelova, AKA Woool* Forest. (*not a typo) Other than the nutty spelling of wool and the fact that she’s from Ukraine, I was utterly unsuccessful at finding out anything about the artist. Therefore, let’s skip the blah-blah-blah and get going with the animal and vegetable cuteness!

You can see all of Woool Forest’s amazing work on Instagram and Etsy.