Bringing Home the Dough

I want to go to there: The New Jersey towns of Oakhurst and Freehold are home to what appear to be the most epic donut bakeries of all time. Meet the Broad Street Dough Company. Take that, diet!
I have had some bountiful donuts in my day, but these things look like they weigh about a pound a piece. And their flavor combinations! Beloved and I have to find a good reason to visit. Don’t worry. I’ll think of something.
Warning: hardcore food porn ahead.
Check out the Broad Street Dough Company on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
December 9, 2019 at 7:17 am
No one does donuts like the Americans. Those are epic! Thank goodness you told me about these after my trip, not before, otherwise….,,
December 9, 2019 at 12:48 pm
Hahaha! I don’t believe they could possibly ship those things, so you’re in the clear. I, on the other hand, live in the danger zone…
December 9, 2019 at 8:10 am
Hurts Donuts in Little Rock is similar. Two of our editors are fans and usually bring in some doughnuts from there at least a couple of times a month that are about 6 inches across and topped with all manner of sugary delights. I think they’re trying to fatten up the newsroom for some nefarious plan. 😉
December 9, 2019 at 12:48 pm
Talk about employee benefits!
December 9, 2019 at 2:26 pm
And one of them just brought in a couple of boxes just now. I’m not ordinarily a doughnut person, but these are tempting. Though I still won’t try the one with Fruity Pebbles.
December 9, 2019 at 8:16 am
Just one….Please.
December 9, 2019 at 12:49 pm
If I ever find myself heading out your way, I’ll stop and pick one up for you!
December 9, 2019 at 8:19 am
These look quite delightful. I am willing to travel for that cruller!
December 9, 2019 at 12:49 pm
I could murder a cruller right now!
December 9, 2019 at 9:53 am
Never been a foodie but I do like the Hannukah donuts, simply because blue food is so rare, I guess.
December 9, 2019 at 12:49 pm
That’s a good point!
December 9, 2019 at 10:40 am
You need to know me to understand this. NO NO and NO! This 79 year old male with some health problems went went from New Orleans 247 to Citra FL 186. Doughnuts are NOT on the list of approved foods and I trying to do exactly what my doctors wanted me to do. I do love to eat. But they are cute 🙂 Hal
December 9, 2019 at 12:50 pm
Good for you! I am having a harder time resisting.
