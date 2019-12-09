My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Bringing Home the Dough

by 13 Comments

Broad Street Dough Co

I want to go to there: The New Jersey towns of Oakhurst and Freehold are home to what appear to be the most epic donut bakeries of all time. Meet the Broad Street Dough Company. Take that, diet!

I have had some bountiful donuts in my day, but these things look like they weigh about a pound a piece. And their flavor combinations! Beloved and I have to find a good reason to visit. Don’t worry. I’ll think of something.

Warning: hardcore food porn ahead.

Check out the Broad Street Dough Company on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

13 thoughts on “Bringing Home the Dough

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    December 9, 2019 at 7:17 am

    No one does donuts like the Americans. Those are epic! Thank goodness you told me about these after my trip, not before, otherwise….,,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. blooper0223
    December 9, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Hurts Donuts in Little Rock is similar. Two of our editors are fans and usually bring in some doughnuts from there at least a couple of times a month that are about 6 inches across and topped with all manner of sugary delights. I think they’re trying to fatten up the newsroom for some nefarious plan. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    December 9, 2019 at 8:19 am

    These look quite delightful. I am willing to travel for that cruller!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Skyscapes for the Soul
    December 9, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Never been a foodie but I do like the Hannukah donuts, simply because blue food is so rare, I guess.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. janhaltn
    December 9, 2019 at 10:40 am

    You need to know me to understand this. NO NO and NO! This 79 year old male with some health problems went went from New Orleans 247 to Citra FL 186. Doughnuts are NOT on the list of approved foods and I trying to do exactly what my doctors wanted me to do. I do love to eat. But they are cute 🙂 Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.