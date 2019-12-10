Paper-azzi

I have featured quite a few paper artists over the years, but I’ve never seen anything that impressed me as much as the folded and cut paper creatures by Lisa Lloyd. The UK-based artist uses papers in fascinating combinations of colors and weights and textures to replicate the natural world with surprising results.
“All my sculptures are made entirely from paper, sculpting the internal structures from card and embellishing with lighter more decorative papers. A big part of the creative process is hunting out paper with interesting finishes and colours that will give my models a creative twist. I also take inspiration from the design world, seeking inspiration from creative industries such as fashion, interiors and graphic design.”– About Lisa Lloyd
The textural effects she achieves using just paper are nothing short of remarkable. Each of her pieces features between hundreds and thousands of tiny pieces of paper. I am truly impressed with Lloyd’s eye and her patience and her creativity and her very, very good eyes.
You can see all of Lisa Lloyd’s amazing paper creations on her website and on Instagram.
December 10, 2019 at 7:45 am
Wow–I would never have the patience to do what she does. All those tiny pieces of paper…..! She is a master of her craft. And I am loving that lobster!
December 10, 2019 at 10:13 am
The lobster is fantastic!
December 10, 2019 at 2:33 pm
I must have missed the lobster…all I see is a colorful shrimp.
December 10, 2019 at 9:06 am
Beautiful fun work. I can only imagine the time it takes.
December 10, 2019 at 10:14 am
Indeed, but she must get such satisfaction from the pieces when they’re done!
December 10, 2019 at 9:56 am
I agree totally, I would never have the patience to do what she does. Great works. Hal
December 10, 2019 at 10:15 am
I don’t mind crafts that take extra time, but this is next level.
December 10, 2019 at 10:23 am
WOW, this is really amazing art, Donna 😀
This demands deep love for the work with this level of patience.
December 10, 2019 at 11:29 am
That’s a wonderful point!
December 10, 2019 at 4:40 pm
Oh my word! These are incredibly impressive, beautifully created, and completely delightful. I love all of them so choosing a favourite was really difficult. I love the feathers on the birds but I am probably most drawn to the bugs and that nautilus shell.
December 10, 2019 at 5:02 pm
They really are all amazing. I think my faves are the nautilus and the multi-colored bee.
