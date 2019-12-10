My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Paper-azzi

by 11 Comments

I have featured quite a few paper artists over the years, but I’ve never seen anything that impressed me as much as the folded and cut paper creatures by Lisa Lloyd. The UK-based artist uses papers in fascinating combinations of colors and weights and textures to replicate the natural world with surprising results.

“All my sculptures are made entirely from paper, sculpting the internal structures from card and embellishing with lighter more decorative papers. A big part of the creative process is hunting out paper with interesting finishes and colours that will give my models a creative twist. I also take inspiration from the design world, seeking inspiration from creative industries such as fashion, interiors and graphic design.”

– About Lisa Lloyd

The textural effects she achieves using just paper are nothing short of remarkable. Each of her pieces features between hundreds and thousands of tiny pieces of paper. I am truly impressed with Lloyd’s eye and her patience and her creativity and her very, very good eyes.

You can see all of Lisa Lloyd’s amazing paper creations on her website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

This new print ‘Mary Kratantzou vs bumble bee’ is now available on the website! ✨⚡️ This is the deluxe edition of the original bee. It’s inspired by the ‘Resort 2018’ collection by @marykatrantzou – I love her incredible use of pattern, colour and texture. The paper texture is made from thousands of hand cut tiny paper pieces. ✂️✨ . Luxury giclee print. Free shipping in the UK. Link in bio! ⚡️ . #marykatrantzou #fashionpiece #fashion #luxury #luxurylifestyle #gold #bumblebee #bumblebeeconservationtrust #whitetailedbumblebee #insects #entomologyart #entomology #art #limitededition #paperart #papercraft #papercrafts #paperartist #paperartistcollective #savagebeauty #metallics #texture

A post shared by Lisa Lloyd Paper (@lisa_lloydpaper) on

View this post on Instagram

I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has followed me and my work this year. I’ve been overwhelmed by your support – thank you! 💛 I also want to thank the inspiring people and organisations I’ve been following: @oneoceanresearch @janegoodallinst @savepangolinsofficial @1millionwomen @boothmuseum_nathist In these uncertain times, it’s comforting to know there are people out there with a voice, fighting to save and protect the people and creatures on our beautiful planet. I will be doing my best to help in 2019. 👊🌎💛 _ #savetheplanet #savetheplanetearth #pangolinconservation #janegoodall #conservation #wildlifeconservation #chimpanzee #nature #naturelovers #paperartist #paperart #papercrafts #handmade #collage #colourpop #colourful #colourmehappy

A post shared by Lisa Lloyd Paper (@lisa_lloydpaper) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Paper-azzi

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    December 10, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Wow–I would never have the patience to do what she does. All those tiny pieces of paper…..! She is a master of her craft. And I am loving that lobster!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    December 10, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Beautiful fun work. I can only imagine the time it takes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    December 10, 2019 at 9:56 am

    I agree totally, I would never have the patience to do what she does. Great works. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. IreneDesign2011
    December 10, 2019 at 10:23 am

    WOW, this is really amazing art, Donna 😀
    This demands deep love for the work with this level of patience.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 10, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Oh my word! These are incredibly impressive, beautifully created, and completely delightful. I love all of them so choosing a favourite was really difficult. I love the feathers on the birds but I am probably most drawn to the bugs and that nautilus shell.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.