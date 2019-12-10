Paper-azzi

I have featured quite a few paper artists over the years, but I’ve never seen anything that impressed me as much as the folded and cut paper creatures by Lisa Lloyd. The UK-based artist uses papers in fascinating combinations of colors and weights and textures to replicate the natural world with surprising results.

“All my sculptures are made entirely from paper, sculpting the internal structures from card and embellishing with lighter more decorative papers. A big part of the creative process is hunting out paper with interesting finishes and colours that will give my models a creative twist. I also take inspiration from the design world, seeking inspiration from creative industries such as fashion, interiors and graphic design.” – About Lisa Lloyd

The textural effects she achieves using just paper are nothing short of remarkable. Each of her pieces features between hundreds and thousands of tiny pieces of paper. I am truly impressed with Lloyd’s eye and her patience and her creativity and her very, very good eyes.

You can see all of Lisa Lloyd’s amazing paper creations on her website and on Instagram.