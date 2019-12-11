Pocket Art

“I’m not insecure just because I’m miniature.”
I think Ilaria Lafronza – AKA Art Existentia – may have devised the best career I can imagine. She travels around the world to beautiful places, then makes gorgeous, tiny paintings of the sights she sees, and sells them on Etsy for very reasonable prices. As much fun as I’m having being me, in my next life, I want to be her.
“I have always had an unconditional love for art. My favorite subjects are the nebulae and everything that concerns space. I try to “conquer the world” through the mini canvases. Very small paintings which can be carried wherever you want.”– About Art Existentia
You know I’m a sucker for tiny paintings, right? This shop is going to be real trouble for me. Oh, well. I didn’t really want to retire anyway…
You can see (and purchase) all of Art Existentia’s wonderful tiny paintings on Instagram and Etsy.
December 11, 2019 at 7:29 am
what a fun idea and the small work is great
December 11, 2019 at 8:10 am
thank´s for sharing Ilaria’s project, it is truly amazing 🙂 greetings from Portugal 🙂 PedroL
December 11, 2019 at 9:13 am
It really is incredible. Glad you Iiked it. Say hi to Portugal for me!
December 11, 2019 at 9:34 am
dear Donna, I say ‘hi!’ everyday to Portugal ahah greetings, PedroL
December 11, 2019 at 9:18 am
Oh how fun….and think how much she save on art supplies by going small.
December 11, 2019 at 11:19 am
I have tiny painting all over my house and office. They’re also my favorite thing to give people when I’m thinking of them. (That, and tiny felted corgis…)
December 11, 2019 at 12:09 pm
December 11, 2019 at 1:55 pm
How adorable! It would be great to have a little gallery of these paintings.
December 11, 2019 at 3:01 pm
What a fun idea!
