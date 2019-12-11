Pocket Art

“I’m not insecure just because I’m miniature.”

Art Existentia

I think Ilaria Lafronza – AKA Art Existentia – may have devised the best career I can imagine. She travels around the world to beautiful places, then makes gorgeous, tiny paintings of the sights she sees, and sells them on Etsy for very reasonable prices. As much fun as I’m having being me, in my next life, I want to be her.

“I have always had an unconditional love for art. My favorite subjects are the nebulae and everything that concerns space. I try to “conquer the world” through the mini canvases. Very small paintings which can be carried wherever you want.” – About Art Existentia

You know I’m a sucker for tiny paintings, right? This shop is going to be real trouble for me. Oh, well. I didn’t really want to retire anyway…

You can see (and purchase) all of Art Existentia’s wonderful tiny paintings on Instagram and Etsy.