Pocket Art

“I’m not insecure just because I’m miniature.”

Art Existentia

I think Ilaria Lafronza – AKA Art Existentia – may have devised the best career I can imagine. She travels around the world to beautiful places, then makes gorgeous, tiny paintings of the sights she sees, and sells them on Etsy for very reasonable prices. As much fun as I’m having being me, in my next life, I want to be her.

“I have always had an unconditional love for art. My favorite subjects are the nebulae and everything that concerns space. I try to “conquer the world” through the mini canvases. Very small paintings which can be carried wherever you want.”

– About Art Existentia

You know I’m a sucker for tiny paintings, right? This shop is going to be real trouble for me. Oh, well. I didn’t really want to retire anyway…

You can see (and purchase) all of Art Existentia’s wonderful tiny paintings on Instagram and Etsy.

Ho visto il Colosseo per la prima volta nel 2014. C'era una coda immensa per entrarci, i sotterranei erano in restauro e quindi non visitabili 🤷🏻‍♀️ Ne ho un bel ricordo, a parte qualche maleducato che si mise in piedi su una mezza colonna (largamente vietato, bisogna tener cura delle cose, non farsi le foto come in un parco divertimenti) . . Questa mini è arrivata a destinazione e ho deciso di inserirla su Etsy, insieme a tutte le altre città che ho dipinto 🙂 . . . #roma #rome #colosseo #colosseum #colosseoroma #colosseumrome #yallerslazio #vivoroma #vivolazio #volgolazio #volgoroma #visitlazio #visitrome #visitroma #miniature #minidipinto #miniatureart #miniatureworld #miniatureitaliane #miniatureinteriors #tinypainting #tinyart #rincorrerelabellezza #magiadallemani #dailymini #minimaterials #minitela #tinyworld

A fine Novembre io e le mini tele Giovinazzesi saremo ad un evento 💙 È bello poter partecipare e trasmettere l'amore per la pittura. Le mini saranno esposte per chiunque voglia passare a salutarmi (o salutarle ✨) Per l'occasione le sto rinnovando un po': prospettive diverse dello stesso paese, colori più accesi dove possibile. Tutto sempre racchiuso in 5x7cm 🎨 . Vi dirò prestissimo la data esatta ed il luogo 💙 . Nel frattempo voglio lasciarvi un messaggio: rispettate sempre i luoghi, abbiatene cura 💙 . . . #Giovinazzo #yallerspuglia #vivobari #volgopuglia #volgobari #vivopuglia #amolapuglia #visitpuglia #pugliaview #adayinpuglia #thehub_puglia #miniature #minidipinto #miniatureart #miniatureworld #miniatureitaliane #miniatureinteriors #tinypainting #tinyart #rincorrerelabellezza #magiadallemani #dailymini #minimaterials #minitela #tinyworld #puglialocal #thehandmadetribe #pugliamylove #viverelapuglia #nonveniteinpuglia

Una delle stradine che più mi piace del centro storico è questa qui perché porta alla Finestrella, luogo a cui sono molto affezionata 😊 Da un paio d'anni non esiste più, o meglio non è più luogo di sosta ma di passaggio, collegato da una passerella nel porto. Sapevate che inizialmente quei pochi metri liberi erano occupati da un muro che collegava l'ex palazzo vescovile con la Vedetta? Agli inizi del 1900 già la parte estrema del palazzo vescovile venne atterrata, poiché pericolante. Dopo circa 30 anni la parte restante del muro iniziò a subire le prime asportazioni di pietre per creare il varco che noi abbiamo conosciuto come "Finestrella" . Questa ed altre mini sono esposte a @creuzademabar che si trova proprio in questa stradina ✨ Trovate l'evento sulla mia pagina fb 💙 . . . #Giovinazzo #yallerspuglia #vivobari #volgopuglia #volgobari #vivopuglia #amolapuglia #visitpuglia #pugliaview #adayinpuglia #thehub_puglia #miniature #minidipinto #miniatureart #miniatureworld #miniatureitaliane #miniatureinteriors #tinypainting #tinyart #rincorrerelabellezza #magiadallemani #dailymini #minimaterials #minitela #tinyworld #puglialocal #thehandmadetribe #pugliamylove #viverelapuglia #nonveniteinpuglia

ANNUNCIO ESPOSIZIONE 📣🎨✨ Il 23 e 24 Novembre a @creuzademabar ci saranno le nuove mini a tema Giovinazzo e ulivi su cui sto lavorando da un po' 💙 Sono sempre felice di potervi incontrare e non vedo l'ora ✨ . Sperate con me che domani ci sia un minimo di sole, così potrò uscire per fare nuove foto con queste mini tele fresche fresche 🎨 . . Per info contattatemi 📩 . . #Giovinazzo #yallerspuglia #vivobari #volgopuglia #volgobari #vivopuglia #amolapuglia #visitpuglia #pugliaview #adayinpuglia #thehub_puglia #miniature #minidipinto #miniatureart #miniatureworld #miniatureitaliane #miniatureinteriors #tinypainting #tinyart #rincorrerelabellezza #magiadallemani #dailymini #minimaterials #minitela #tinyworld #puglialocal #thehandmadetribe #pugliamylove #viverelapuglia #nonveniteinpuglia

Spostiamoci di qualche km da Venezia 🛥️ ed immergiamoci nella coloratissima Burano 🎨 . Non vedo l'ora di poter vedere tutto dal vivo e creare nuovi ricordi 🙂 . Dopo questa mini, mi do un attimo tregua sul filone Venezia. Magari resisterò solo qualche giorno 😂 vedremo! . . . #burano #buranoisland #buranoitaly #buranocolors #buranovenice #buranoitalia #buranovenezia #dailymini #dailypainting #rincorrerelabellezza #artisteeartigianeitaliane #smallart #smallpainting #miniature #minitela #minicanvas #tinypainting #minipainting #miniatureart #miniatureworld #miniatureitaliane #miniatureinteriors #tinyart #venezia #veneto #yallersveneto #vivoveneto #vivovenezia #volgovenezia #volgoveneto

E siamo a quota 4 ✨ Credo che farò una cartella solo per Venezia 😂 finisce che ne faccio altri 6484557919486475197 Io sono proprio innamorata, non ci posso fare niente e non voglio nemmeno 💙 . La trovate su Etsy nella cartella "mini e macro" Il link è in bio @artexistentia_ilarialafronza . . . #piazzasanmarco #saintmarkssquare #sanmarco #palazzoducalevenezia #palazzodeldoge #venice #yallerseurope #yallersveneto #vivoveneto #vivovenezia #volgovenezia #volgoveneto #veneziadavivere #veneziacityitaly #veneziagram #igersvenezia #igvenezia #igveneto #igersveneto #veniceitaly #venicecanals #dailymini #dailypainting #rincorrerelabellezza #artisteeartigianeitaliane #smallart#smallpainting #miniature #acrylicpainting #miniatureart

C'è bisogno di dire quanto io mi sia innamorata? Credo proprio di no 😍 . Sono sempre più certa di aver sbagliato periodo storico, appartengo ad un'altra epoca 🙈 (per lo meno architettonicamente parlando) . . Vi presento un mini Palazzo Cavalli-Franchetti Acrilico su tela 5x7cm con cavalletto Pennello piatto 0, pennello tondo – 5 e – 10. . . Per chi vorrà questa mini, ne realizzeró una copia. Link Etsy in bio @artexistentia_ilarialafronza . . #palazzocavallifranchetti #venezia #venice #yallerseurope #yallersveneto #vivoveneto #vivovenezia #volgovenezia #volgoveneto #veneziadavivere #veneziacityitaly #veneziagram #igersvenezia #igvenezia #igveneto #igersveneto #veniceitaly #venicecanals #dailymini #dailypainting #rincorrerelabellezza #artisteeartigianeitaliane #smallart#smallpainting #miniature #acrylicpainting #miniatureart #windowsoftheworld #sestieresanmarco #neogotico

La prima mini su Venezia (credo di una lunga serie, sarà difficile fermarmi 😂) . Ho ricordi molto sfocati di questa meravigliosa città galleggiante e non vedo l'ora di riviverla nuovamente 🙂 Nel frattempo continuo a visitarla su Google Maps, per capire se fare una foto "mini e macro" è possibile. Sto scartando qualche meraviglioso palazzo perché l'unico modo sarebbe prendere un battello e fare una foto in movimento 🙈 immaginatevi cosa ne uscirebbe (non tutti i palazzi sono provvisti di marciapiedi dal lato opposto). Nonostante ciò, le mini da realizzare non sono diminuite di molto, per fortuna in valigia non occuperanno molto spazio 😜 . Per chi vorrà questa mini, ne realizzeró una copia. Acrilico su tela 5x7cm con cavalletto. Link Etsy in bio @artexistentia_ilarialafronza . . #venezia #pontedirialto #venice #yallerseurope #yallersveneto #vivoveneto #vivovenezia #volgovenezia #volgoveneto #veneziadavivere #veneziacityitaly #veneziagram #igersvenezia #igvenezia #igveneto #igersveneto #rialtobridge #rialtobridgevenice #veniceitaly #venicecanals #dailymini #dailypainting #rincorrerelabellezza #artisteeartigianeitaliane #smallart#smallpainting #miniature #acrylicpainting #miniatureart

Settembre, come molti avranno già detto ieri, é una specie di capodanno. Per questo nuovo inizio mi sono impegnata a rendere più ecosostenibile il packaging delle mini (5x7cm, 10x7cm, 8cm, 10cm) Non sarà molto e qualche elemento in plastica nella busta gialla delle spedizioni ci sarà ancora, ma l'impegno c'è 🙂 . Sono felice perché molti di voi hanno risposto positivamente alla mia proposta già nelle storie e vi ringrazio 🙂 . . Vi lascio questa mini, perché la foto è carina e perché oggi sto "tradendo" Giovinazzo con una mini su Locorotondo 😂🙈 . . . #Giovinazzo #yallerspuglia #vivobari #volgopuglia #volgobari #vivopuglia #amolapuglia #visitpuglia #pugliaview #adayinpuglia #thehub_puglia #miniature #minidipinto #miniatureart #miniatureworld #miniatureitaliane #miniatureinteriors #tinypainting #tinyart #rincorrerelabellezza #magiadallemani #dailymini #minimaterials #minitela #tinyworld #puglialocal #thehandmadetribe #pugliamylove #viverelapuglia #nonveniteinpuglia

Buongiorno 💙 Prima di partire ho dipinto questa Giovinazzo inedita (ma non troppo, vi starò intasando la home 😂) È un acrilico su compensato 12×4 cm, una vista più panoramica del porto con la cattedrale, con tonalità diverse rispetto ai tramonti che faccio spesso 🌅🎨 . La porterò con me il 24 Agosto per #vivigiovinazzo (link nei commenti) insieme alle altre mini e calamite. . Ps: alcuni degli sconti presenti su Etsy terminano il 18 Agosto . Pps: in bio il link per la mini tela su #Lecce . . #Giovinazzo #yallerspuglia #vivobari #volgopuglia #volgobari #vivopuglia #amolapuglia #visitpuglia #miniature #minidipinto #miniatureart #miniatureworld #miniatureitaliane #miniatureinteriors #tinypainting #tinyart #rincorrerelabellezza #magiadallemani #undertheartspell #dailymini #minimaterials #minitela #tinyworld #apuliantime #puglialocal #paintingminis #paintingminiatures #miniaturepainting

9 thoughts on “Pocket Art

  1. Prior...
    December 11, 2019 at 7:29 am

    what a fun idea and the small work is great

  2. pedrol
    December 11, 2019 at 8:10 am

    thank´s for sharing Ilaria’s project, it is truly amazing 🙂 greetings from Portugal 🙂 PedroL

  3. bcparkison
    December 11, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Oh how fun….and think how much she save on art supplies by going small.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 11, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    How adorable! It would be great to have a little gallery of these paintings.

