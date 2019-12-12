Etsomnia™ 249: Wishing You a Minimalist Holiday

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Stained glass mantle topper above by WestholderArtGlass

When I was a very young adult, I went through an awkward phase where all my holiday decor was Victorian. What can I say? It was the eighties, and I was’t all grown up yet. I happily got over that nonsense, and by the time I met Beloved, I was mixing it up pretty effectively. She, however, brought to the relationship the one element I hadn’t really explored yet; modern, minimalist design. If you read this blog, you know there are many, many styles that I appreciate, and our house is definitely eclectic, but B’s influence has helped me develop a real love of modern design.

Maybe you wouldn’t normally associate holiday stuff with minimalism, but after spotting the beautiful item above, I got inspired to dedicate today’s Etsomnia to spare, modern-styled holiday decor. And this week’s entries are all nice – not a naughty in the bunch!

Stunning origami tree topper! By Goraygami

They provide the wreath, you fill it with whatever you like. What a great idea! By RedSketchDecor

This metal nativity is just beautiful! By OakAndAnvilWorks

I’ve been considering getting some holiday-themed art to switch out with my regularly-displayed pieces, and this would be a great addition! By ModPrintCo

I absolutely love the idea of this Hanukkah banner with pockets for little gifts! By MemoryThreadsNYC

I couldn’t resist including one more by WestholderArtGlass

Stunningly simple Moravian star wreath. By PramisBastelwelt

This Advent calendar is such a cute idea! By TheBurlapCottage

This is just perfect! By SplendidSaturdays

Simple and stunning Menorah. By NadavArt

If angels are your thing, these rainbow-hued minimalist ornaments would be a great addition to your holiday decor! By HandmadeBeArt

I love setting a holiday table, but sometimes, it’s fun to keep it casual. These placemats are perfect! By VickiAnnCreations

Can you imagine a mini tree decorated with just these 200 origami cranes? By OrigamiYYC

Another delicious item by OakAndAnvilWorks

Wonderful borosilicate glass iciles! By UntamedRose

I never get tired of these guys! By NORDIChrista

I’m really into these foldable wooden tabletop trees! By Lelapinsaute