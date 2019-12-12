My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 249: Wishing You a Minimalist Holiday

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Stained glass mantle topper above by WestholderArtGlass

When I was a very young adult, I went through an awkward phase where all my holiday decor was Victorian. What can I say? It was the eighties, and I was’t all grown up yet. I happily got over that nonsense, and by the time I met Beloved, I was mixing it up pretty effectively. She, however, brought to the relationship the one element I hadn’t really explored yet; modern, minimalist design. If you read this blog, you know there are many, many styles that I appreciate, and our house is definitely eclectic, but B’s influence has helped me develop a real love of modern design.

Maybe you wouldn’t normally associate holiday stuff with minimalism, but after spotting the beautiful item above, I got inspired to dedicate today’s Etsomnia to spare, modern-styled holiday decor. And this week’s entries are all nice – not a naughty in the bunch!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Stunning origami tree topper! By Goraygami
They provide the wreath, you fill it with whatever you like. What a great idea! By RedSketchDecor
This metal nativity is just beautiful! By OakAndAnvilWorks
I’ve been considering getting some holiday-themed art to switch out with my regularly-displayed pieces, and this would be a great addition! By ModPrintCo
I absolutely love the idea of this Hanukkah banner with pockets for little gifts! By MemoryThreadsNYC
I couldn’t resist including one more by WestholderArtGlass
Stunningly simple Moravian star wreath. By PramisBastelwelt
This Advent calendar is such a cute idea! By TheBurlapCottage
This is just perfect! By SplendidSaturdays
Simple and stunning Menorah. By NadavArt
If angels are your thing, these rainbow-hued minimalist ornaments would be a great addition to your holiday decor! By HandmadeBeArt
I love setting a holiday table, but sometimes, it’s fun to keep it casual. These placemats are perfect! By VickiAnnCreations
Can you imagine a mini tree decorated with just these 200 origami cranes? By OrigamiYYC
Another delicious item by OakAndAnvilWorks
Wonderful borosilicate glass iciles! By UntamedRose
I never get tired of these guys! By NORDIChrista
I’m really into these foldable wooden tabletop trees! By Lelapinsaute

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 249: Wishing You a Minimalist Holiday

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    December 12, 2019 at 8:12 am

    All of these items are perfectly and artistically minimalist while getting the thought across!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.