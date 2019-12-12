Etsomnia™ 249: Wishing You a Minimalist Holiday

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
When I was a very young adult, I went through an awkward phase where all my holiday decor was Victorian. What can I say? It was the eighties, and I was’t all grown up yet. I happily got over that nonsense, and by the time I met Beloved, I was mixing it up pretty effectively. She, however, brought to the relationship the one element I hadn’t really explored yet; modern, minimalist design. If you read this blog, you know there are many, many styles that I appreciate, and our house is definitely eclectic, but B’s influence has helped me develop a real love of modern design.
Maybe you wouldn’t normally associate holiday stuff with minimalism, but after spotting the beautiful item above, I got inspired to dedicate today’s Etsomnia to spare, modern-styled holiday decor. And this week’s entries are all nice – not a naughty in the bunch!
December 12, 2019 at 8:12 am
All of these items are perfectly and artistically minimalist while getting the thought across!
