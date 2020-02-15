The Bug Guy

Wesley Fleming

Calling the amazingly-lifelike glass insects created by artist Wesley Fleming cute is not quite right, but there’s something darling about them anyway. The MIT Glass Lab-trained artist has been working with glass for nearly 20 years, and he has positively perfected his representations of insects. (How did I not know about MITGL? I clearly need to get myself there to check it out.) As a child in rural Pennsylvania, Fleming got in the habit of taking walks the woods, looking under logs and rocks, and getting inspired by whatever crawls out. That sounds both fascinating and gross. I’m in!

Fleming works with a hand torch and soft borosilicate glass rods to meticulously create his beautiful bugs. He learned the technique studying with glass masters Vittorio Costantini and Lucio Bubacco on the Venetian island of Murano, Italy. And while his use of color and pattern may be fanciful, his insect anatomy and dimensions are faithful to the original.

You can see all of Wesley Fleming’s wonderful glass creations on his website and on Instagram and Etsy.