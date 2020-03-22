Gregg Chadwick

Brilliant painter Gregg Chadwick has the coolest art studio I’ve ever heard of. He works in an old plane hanger. While the building isn’t used for airplanes anymore, it is still in the middle of a busy working small-craft airport. It may be that all that activity helps lend energy to his paintings, which always seem like they’re on the move.

But of all of Chadwick’s wonderful subjects, my far-and-away favorites are his glorious trains. Turns out they’re special to him, too.

“Painting trains seems to bring daily reminders of change, of process, of journeys. When a train or plane turns around for its trip back home, there is little time for introspection. Vehicles are cleaned, engines refueled, often a new crew is added — new passengers and new travels await.”

Chadwick grew up around trains – his grandfather began his career shoveling coal on a steam engine, and eventually moved up to be an engineer on the Jersey Central Line. The artist says the not-so-distant sounds of the trains and the workers were the soundtrack of his childhood, and those echoes are what influence his paintings. His train series was inspired by his relationship with the rails and by the song Mystery Train.

You can follow Gregg Chadwick on his website, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.