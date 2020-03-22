My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Mystery Train

Gregg Chadwick

Brilliant painter Gregg Chadwick has the coolest art studio I’ve ever heard of. He works in an old plane hanger. While the building isn’t used for airplanes anymore, it is still in the middle of a busy working small-craft airport. It may be that all that activity helps lend energy to his paintings, which always seem like they’re on the move.

But of all of Chadwick’s wonderful subjects, my far-and-away favorites are his glorious trains. Turns out they’re special to him, too.

“Painting trains seems to bring daily reminders of change, of process, of journeys. When a train or plane turns around for its trip back home, there is little time for introspection. Vehicles are cleaned, engines refueled, often a new crew is added — new passengers and new travels await.”

Chadwick grew up around trains – his grandfather began his career shoveling coal on a steam engine, and eventually moved up to be an engineer on the Jersey Central Line. The artist says the not-so-distant sounds of the trains and the workers were the soundtrack of his childhood, and those echoes are what influence his paintings. His train series was inspired by his relationship with the rails and by the song Mystery Train.

You can follow Gregg Chadwick on his website, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

My oil on panel painting "I'm not a morning person" resonates with many. Based on a remembered moment at the Venice Biennale.

A post shared by Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) on

View this post on Instagram

The holiday season always makes me think of Grand Central Terminal in New York City. I have spent many memorable moments here over the years. Catching a train or grabbing an espresso, Grand Central never lets me down. If I am at the Oyster Bar, the Campbell, or Shake Shack, I never fail to offer a toast to Jackie O who helped save this incredible building from the wrecking ball. My latest painting , "New York Stories" was inspired by my many visits to Grand Central and all the stories echoing in the stone hallways. I am also indebted to the artists who have come here before including John Singer Sargent and @bill_jacklin "New York Stories" oil on linen 30"x40" 2019

A post shared by Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) on

View this post on Instagram

I love the old theaters in DTLA – the Los Angeles Theatre has made an appearance in three of my recent paintings. In this latest ode to Los Angeles, Hollywood, and celluloid dreams the venerable theater stands tall as a hot day shifts to a warm evening. Quentin Tarantino's latest film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" also looks back on L.A.'s cinematic past.

A post shared by Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) on

View this post on Instagram

Wonderful afternoon today @husarfinearts in Beverly Hills with Audis and a wonderful collector. Scarlet watched over us. How the Light Gets In by Gregg Chadwick A new solo exhibition of Gregg Chadwick's art at Audis Husar Fine Art in Beverly Hills.

A post shared by Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) on

View this post on Instagram

Wow! What a night last night at the @theotherartfair at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

A post shared by Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) on

View this post on Instagram

My mom's best friend died tonight. Both born in 1929. Depression babies full of pluck and resilience. I'm driving up to Steinbeck country this weekend to celebrate my Jersey born mom's 90th. Sad that her namesake Margaret has passed today. My brother is flying out to New Jersey for the memorial service and will be back in Monterey in time for my mom's 90th. Military precision from us military brats. Semper Fi Indeed! Thinking of my Aunt Margaret tonight. She taught me so much. While my dad was with the Corps in Nam we shared rich times together. Her kids, my cousins Bobby and Barbara lit up my world. Classic films, new music, family meals, Jersey memories. Empowered women like my Aunt Margaret are the future.

A post shared by Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) on

View this post on Instagram

On June 26, 2015 Marriage Equality became the law of the land. With hundreds of others we celebrated on the Supreme Court steps. Later that glorious day, I chatted with President Obama's official photographer @petesouza in front of the White House which was lit up in rainbow colors in celebration of the LGBTQ community. While we watched, the Presidential Marine Corps unit arrived. Onboard was President Obama returning from his moving speech at the memorial service for the church folks who were gunned down by a young white supremacist in South Carolina. President Obama sang Amazing Grace that day. Arrivals and departures…. I painted Arrivals and Departures in memory of that day and with the knowledge that the struggle for equality for all continues.

A post shared by Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

