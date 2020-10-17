The Scarf Portraitist

Joseph Genova

Recently, I posted about an artist who made perfect replicas of fabric in glass. Today’s fine artist paints fabrics instead. Fine artist Joseph Genova posted one of his remarkable scarf paintings on a Facebook group to which I belong, Vintage Fashion Uncovered, and I was absolutely captivated!

“Joseph Genova… is a mostly self-taught artist, drawing inspiration from Renaissance art and 19th-century Italian art. His greatest influence is the dramatic light of the 17th-century Italian artist, Michelangelo Caravaggio.” – Joseph Genova Biography

Genova’s love of Renaissance art especially comes through in his use of chiaroscuro. The dramatic contrast between the light and dark parts of the canvas are wonderfully dramatic and lush looking. Although the artist paints truly lovely landscapes and flowers, it’s his photorealistic depictions of fabrics and textures that have me wishing for more.

You can follow Joseph Genova on his website and on Instagram.