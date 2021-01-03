My OBT

Long Exposure

Today’s amazing beautiful thing was sent to me by Alison of Adventures in Wonderland.

These are the remarkable pictures by Greek fine art photographer Vassilis Tangoulis. His black and white photography is so good, so moody and fascinating, it gives me the shivers. And as if his gorgeous, award-winning photography wasn’t enough of an accomplishment, Tangoulis is also a physicist at Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The silkiness of Tangoulis’s long-exposure photography makes his images seem like the stuff of dreams. I can’t wrap my brain around how he achieves such an amazing sense of stillness.

“[I] always try to leave a message behind my photos. For me every photo has symbolic meanings and sometimes leave the symbols to speak for themselves but there are times I have to give a guidance and this is usually the title I choose for a collection. I usually work with collections of photos (sets of 5 or more) and this because I need a concept when I take photographs. Taking a photo is always a serious matter for md and if there is no concept or no message prefer to stay silent.”

– Vassilis Tangoulis

You can see all of Vassilis Tangoulis on his website and on Behance and on his black-and-white Instagram and his color Instagram.

  2. janhaltn
    January 3, 2021 at 7:37 am

    Beautiful work. What a great way to start the day =- Hal

  3. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    January 3, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    I am breathless. Thank you, again, for giving me moments of awe.

