My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Retro Travel

Retro Travel Co.

Can you tell I’m getting itchy to travel again? These are the wonderful travel posters sold by Retro Travel Co. Through their reprints of old travel posters, the company shares their love of travel, design, and all things vintage. The art they sell is printed on museum-quality matte paper, and it looks as gorgeous in person as it does in their skillfully-styled Instagram photos. (How many couches do these people own?)

Retro Travel Co. isn’t interested in offering thousands of generic designs that can be purchased elsewhere. Instead, they carefully curate the posters they reproduce, so you can be sure not to come across your art in the sale bin at Pottery Barn. (Not to knock the bargain bin at Pottery Barn. I’ve gotten some great stuff there.)

You can check out all of Retro Travel Co.’s posters on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

