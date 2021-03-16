Gardens of Silk

I have profiled embroidery artists before, but I’ve never seen anything like the mixed media work by Rosa Andreeva. The Moscow-based artist embroiders little, wild gardens, featuring things like cracked teacup shards or tiny creatures made of silk. Andreeva also incorporates beads and even little bits of real plants in her textural, fanciful work. The embroidery is made entirely of silk, which gives the artist’s skillful knots and stitches extra appeal.
“Nature has always been my main source of inspiration. That is where I draw all my ideas from. I do not work with templates, as I find it uninteresting. In the beginning, I studied stumpwork and made copies of old pieces, but since 2018 I have been studying in the academic painting studio. This allows me to create my own drawings and incarnate them in my embroidery. What I would like to express in my works is the fragility and singularity of nature. If my embroidery helps somebody to put the flower in the cup or to have a smile, it means my work is complete.”– Rosa Andreeva
Andreeva blends techniques in a way I’ve never seen before. She alternates tight and loose stitches, and even leaves some of her ends loose, creating a fantastic 3D effect.
You can see all of Rosa Andreeva’s wonderful embroidery work on Instagram.
March 16, 2021 at 7:43 am
Beautiful…just artistic beautiful work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 16, 2021 at 8:53 am
I would love to be that skilled with my hands. It must be so satisfying to create such lovely work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 16, 2021 at 8:56 am
I’m stil.l trying to figure out how she did the 3D roses’
LikeLike
March 16, 2021 at 8:52 am
These are gorgeous! I used to do crewel embroidery–but nothing like this!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 16, 2021 at 8:55 am
I’ve been making masks for myself and Beloved and our friends, and occasionally “embroidering” an initial on the inside so I know who it’s for. My initials are hilariously bad. I am definitely never going to be an embroidery artist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 16, 2021 at 9:37 am
Outstanding work/art. I love the spider webs. Ok, I love all of her work. Really enjoyed looking at them. I got my first COVIC shot yesterday. Had no bad effort at all. Doing great – Hope everybody gets their shot also. Hal
LikeLike