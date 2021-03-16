Gardens of Silk

Rosa Andreeva

I have profiled embroidery artists before, but I’ve never seen anything like the mixed media work by Rosa Andreeva. The Moscow-based artist embroiders little, wild gardens, featuring things like cracked teacup shards or tiny creatures made of silk. Andreeva also incorporates beads and even little bits of real plants in her textural, fanciful work. The embroidery is made entirely of silk, which gives the artist’s skillful knots and stitches extra appeal.

“Nature has always been my main source of inspiration. That is where I draw all my ideas from. I do not work with templates, as I find it uninteresting. In the beginning, I studied stumpwork and made copies of old pieces, but since 2018 I have been studying in the academic painting studio. This allows me to create my own drawings and incarnate them in my embroidery. What I would like to express in my works is the fragility and singularity of nature. If my embroidery helps somebody to put the flower in the cup or to have a smile, it means my work is complete.” – Rosa Andreeva

Andreeva blends techniques in a way I’ve never seen before. She alternates tight and loose stitches, and even leaves some of her ends loose, creating a fantastic 3D effect.

You can see all of Rosa Andreeva’s wonderful embroidery work on Instagram.