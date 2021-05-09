Repost: Stock Phonies

Anyone who’s scrolled (or, for those of us old enough to remember, flipped) through stock photos knows they often show an exaggerated version of reality. The models depicted are either too happy or too unhappy, things are either going too well or impossibly badly. Who wants to pay for a stock photo of a meh Tuesday, right?

Well, one Tumblr is celebrating unreasonably idyllic stock photos of parenthood with hilarious results. Welcome to It’s Like They Know Us.

“Relax on your pristine white couch and enjoy these realistic depictions of motherhood.” – It’s Like They Know Us

Some of these actually made me cry because I was laughing too hard. I hope you get as big a kick out of these images and brilliant captions as I did. And if you submit something or enter one of their caption contests, please make sure you share the link on this post so we can all vote for your entry and tell you how clever you are!

You can see all the It’s Like They Know Us madness on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.