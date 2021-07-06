Repost: Tintype

5/14/16: Portrait photographer Victoria Will uses an archaic process to develop her photos, to amazing effect. Wet collodion sounds like a very unpleasant condition you’d contract on a trip through the Amazon. However, it is, in fact, a means of developing photographs by adding iodide to a solution of cellulose nitrate and coating a glass plate with the mixture. This was the method used to produce tintypes, which is also the name of Will’s series. The process produces photos with exceptional depth and seems to kick up the soulfulness-factor quite a bit.

I think her portraits would be gorgeous even without the special developing technique, but these are truly exceptional. I generally hate photos of myself, but I think I’d be willing to give it a try if I could have one of these wonderful portraits.

All photos are the property of Victoria Will.

