Repost: Paper Pusher

9/28/15: Istanbul resident Sena Runa wanted a hobby. She did what many other people do; she searched the internet for something that spoke to her, something she could do in her spare time to relax. She came upon the art of paper quilling and knew she had found her thing. Three short years later, Ms. Runa quit her day job in corporate human resources to pursue her paper art full time. (I have never been more jealous!)

Her skill with color and proportion and shapes make her work some of the most striking quilling I’ve ever seen. I hope you love them as much as I do!

  1. bcparkison
    July 7, 2021 at 8:26 am

    Her choice of colors is wonderful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Susan Joy Clark
    July 7, 2021 at 8:35 am

    I do love these. I really enjoyed the hot air balloon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

