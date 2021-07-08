Blue Bird of Happiness

Note: I now realize I should have called this post Tits Up. Opportunity missed.
Time lapse photography is something I always enjoy, so when I came across this series on YouTube, I was hooked. This is a blue tit (yes, that’s a thing) nest box, and if this video is any indication, they’re real home improvement fiends! Shot and shared courtesy of Live Nest Box Camera from Loughborough, UK, this video is a pure joy to watch. It was shot over nearly seven weeks, during which this little darlin’ created quite the lush pad for her little ones.
According to the British Trust for Ornithology (the BTO to those in the know) (which I am not), typical blue tit nest building usually takes only a week or two, with some slackers only spending a few days on the home improvement project. Not our star! She didn’t know when to stop, but her creation certainly did look comfortable. Maybe we’ll see it on HGTV!
I particularly enjoyed how fat she got while working on the nest. Reminded me of me during Covid…
You can see all of Live Nest Box Camera’s wonderful videos on their YouTube channel.
July 8, 2021 at 7:57 am
I always enjoy watching Nature .This is really good that we can look in on the family.
July 8, 2021 at 5:47 pm
I feel such a personal attachment to animals I can watch (even if they don’t feel any such attachment for me).
July 8, 2021 at 8:31 am
What a wonderful way for me to start the day. Was up way too late last night and just getting online today. Enjoyed watching!! Hal
July 8, 2021 at 5:47 pm
I’m so leased you enjoyed watching my new best friends!
July 8, 2021 at 11:25 am
I grew up with a wide range of tits. Literally as well as figuratively. Blue Tits are my favourite but I am also fond of Great Tits and Crested Tits.
July 8, 2021 at 5:48 pm
Your beginning would make an outstanding start for a novel!
July 8, 2021 at 7:45 pm
Nature cams are my favorite time-sink and this one is stellar. We used to watch a pair of tufted titmice in our own backyard.
