Blue Bird of Happiness

Note: I now realize I should have called this post Tits Up. Opportunity missed.

Time lapse photography is something I always enjoy, so when I came across this series on YouTube, I was hooked. This is a blue tit (yes, that’s a thing) nest box, and if this video is any indication, they’re real home improvement fiends! Shot and shared courtesy of Live Nest Box Camera from Loughborough, UK, this video is a pure joy to watch. It was shot over nearly seven weeks, during which this little darlin’ created quite the lush pad for her little ones.

According to the British Trust for Ornithology (the BTO to those in the know) (which I am not), typical blue tit nest building usually takes only a week or two, with some slackers only spending a few days on the home improvement project. Not our star! She didn’t know when to stop, but her creation certainly did look comfortable. Maybe we’ll see it on HGTV!

I particularly enjoyed how fat she got while working on the nest. Reminded me of me during Covid…

You can see all of Live Nest Box Camera’s wonderful videos on their YouTube channel.