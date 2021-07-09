The Well-Dressed Historian

My OBT

Self taught seamstress and fashion history enthusiast Elise Jeannine creates magnificent, dreamy, glamorous garments that would have looked at home more than a hundred years ago. Elise says she’s been sewing for her whole life, and in middle school, she became obsessed with historical fashion. Committed to improving her craft, the young designer spent a year studying foundation garments so she could achieve the correct silhouettes for her historical designs.

Not satisfied with perfecting her outer garments, Elise Jeannine is now creating full 18th century and 19th century looks – including historically-accurate support garments and undergarments – completely by hand. Oh, and she wears them all beautifully as well.

You can see all of Elise Jeannine’s amazing creations on her WordPress blog and on Instagram and YouTube.

  1. janhaltn
    July 9, 2021 at 7:29 am

    A long time ago, when I worked in the greater Hollywood world there was a three or four-person group that did this for movies. If they had a name, I don’t remember it. Yes, I love this era. I’m old but not that old. Outstanding work. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    July 9, 2021 at 8:22 am

    Beautiful work …but who wears them these days. and who would help you get into them?

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 9, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Exquisite attention to detail. This looks to be the most fun dress-up ever. Well, apart from maybe the corsets. I would look like a trussed up rack of pork if someone tried to squash and squeeze me into one of those things and that would not be fun for anyone.

