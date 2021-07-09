Image property of Elise Jeannine/The Well-Dressed Historian

Self taught seamstress and fashion history enthusiast Elise Jeannine creates magnificent, dreamy, glamorous garments that would have looked at home more than a hundred years ago. Elise says she’s been sewing for her whole life, and in middle school, she became obsessed with historical fashion. Committed to improving her craft, the young designer spent a year studying foundation garments so she could achieve the correct silhouettes for her historical designs.

Not satisfied with perfecting her outer garments, Elise Jeannine is now creating full 18th century and 19th century looks – including historically-accurate support garments and undergarments – completely by hand. Oh, and she wears them all beautifully as well.

You can see all of Elise Jeannine’s amazing creations on her WordPress blog and on Instagram and YouTube.