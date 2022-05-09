OMG where has she been all my life! This is NETTA Barzilai, a pop singer from Israel, and I’m officially obsessed. She’s super creative and silly and joyous, and I’m here for it. This summer’s Fire Island playlist is definitely going to be NETTA heavy!
NETTA’s music videos are super watchable, and I’ve been having the best time enjoying her vision and her catchy-as-hell music. Those of you who are not into contemporary music are going to think I’m crazy, but I’m having an absolute blast! This 29-year-old square peg is absolutely one-of-a-kind.
Though she bears more than a passing resemblance to Mindy Cohn (Natalie from The Facts of Life), NETTA is unapologetically herself. She even sings in Hebrew, Spanish, English, and Korean. Amazing!
You can binge NETTA’s fascinating music videos on her website and on YouTube and Instagram.
May 9, 2022 at 12:27 pm
I needed that today. Donna has a lot of new followers. So, let me update you. I married my wife Jan 28 Oct 1961. At the after-wedding party, her mother came over and sat with us. She said clearly, remember this. If you can’t buy it at Walmart you can’t afford it. Since 1961 Walmart has added a lot of new items, but today I think about and remember, that if you can’t buy it at Walmart you can’t afford it. Hal
May 9, 2022 at 2:02 pm
It dawned on me a couple of years ago that I had officially entered middle age because I was so completely out of touch with contemporary music. I had become the very thing I used to scoff at my own parents for. All of which preamble is to say that I had never heard of Netta either, let alone heard her music. She’s fabulous. I watched all of the videos you provided and I love her energy, spirit, smarts, and wit.
