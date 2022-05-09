OMG where has she been all my life! This is NETTA Barzilai, a pop singer from Israel, and I’m officially obsessed. She’s super creative and silly and joyous, and I’m here for it. This summer’s Fire Island playlist is definitely going to be NETTA heavy!

NETTA’s music videos are super watchable, and I’ve been having the best time enjoying her vision and her catchy-as-hell music. Those of you who are not into contemporary music are going to think I’m crazy, but I’m having an absolute blast! This 29-year-old square peg is absolutely one-of-a-kind.

Though she bears more than a passing resemblance to Mindy Cohn (Natalie from The Facts of Life), NETTA is unapologetically herself. She even sings in Hebrew, Spanish, English, and Korean. Amazing!

You can binge NETTA’s fascinating music videos on her website and on YouTube and Instagram.