One Hit Wonderland

A friend told me about the YouTube channel Todd in the Shadows, and I bookmarked it, meaning to get to it eventually. Todd does in-depth examinations of one hit wonders, and his videos tend to be on the longer side. I was kind of interested, but who has 23 minutes to hear about one song? Not me.

Then one day, I woke up feeling poorly and had to cancel my appointments. That left me with an ENTIRE DAY to do very little. I went poking through my drafts and up popped Todd. The first video below is the one that hooked me. Todd’s research Bobby McFerrin and Don’t Worry, Be Happy really brought the song to life, and his analysis of McFerrin’s music was really interesting.

So if you’re something of a music geek and love backstories, Todd in the Shadows is for you. You can watch all of Todd’s analyses on his YouTube channel and on Twitter.