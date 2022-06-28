My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

One Hit Wonderland

by 7 Comments

A friend told me about the YouTube channel Todd in the Shadows, and I bookmarked it, meaning to get to it eventually. Todd does in-depth examinations of one hit wonders, and his videos tend to be on the longer side. I was kind of interested, but who has 23 minutes to hear about one song? Not me.

Then one day, I woke up feeling poorly and had to cancel my appointments. That left me with an ENTIRE DAY to do very little. I went poking through my drafts and up popped Todd. The first video below is the one that hooked me. Todd’s research Bobby McFerrin and Don’t Worry, Be Happy really brought the song to life, and his analysis of McFerrin’s music was really interesting.

So if you’re something of a music geek and love backstories, Todd in the Shadows is for you. You can watch all of Todd’s analyses on his YouTube channel and on Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “One Hit Wonderland

Leave a comment

  1. ChrisLomaka
    June 28, 2022 at 10:35 am

    Having most of my formative years in the 80’s, I was quite familiar with Yellow (and all the others named in that video). I feel like he would have been well-served to check out ‘Art of Noise’ which is similar, but (like their name implies) push things even further. With sampling being the wacky new thing, a lot of music in this genre is about 1)turning everyday sounds into musical instruments, and 2)exploring the line between ‘music’ and ‘just plain noise’. Annnnd with all that, you all now have wway more of a peek into my ecletic music tastes than most ppl ever want 😛

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      June 28, 2022 at 12:38 pm

      You and I have the same eighties musical tastes! I actually met Dieter Meyer and most of the other eighties artists he has profiled. I love Art of Noise, especially their cover of Kiss with Tom Jones.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ChrisLomaka
        June 28, 2022 at 12:46 pm

        So cool! Yes, I like that version much more than Prince’s. You should give Radio Paradise a try. It’s been responsible for exposing me to more music that I like than pretty much anything else. ‘Eclectic’ 🙂 Not their actual tagline, but it could be ‘from Billie Holiday to Billie Eilish’

        Like

  2. janhaltn
    June 28, 2022 at 10:42 am

    It took me more time than this group normally takes, but enjoyable. Sort of a surprise, I actually remember most of these. Today, my music taste had made some major changes but it was fun going back and hearing the old stuff again. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 28, 2022 at 11:10 am

    I am definitely going to have to check these out when time allows. I often enjoy these behind-the-scenes glimpses into something creative. I actually think my husband will really enjoy these too so I am going to give him the link too. The Proclaimers were not a one hit wonder in Scotland, of course. My Gran actually knew them quite well so I met them a couple of times in my youth. Nice blokes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.