Black Diamond Props

Today’s post is just plain fun. This is a performance by the Hobart, Australia 2018 Prop Precision Drill Dance Champions. Formerly known as the Black Diamonds, the Adelaide-based group are now known as Enigma DrillDance. They perform traditional, precision-style marching routines in competitions across the world. The team’s coordination and timing is truly impressive, and their use of the fans as props is so creative, I was thoroughly entertained.
The team also made it to the semi-finals of Season 8 of Australia’s Got Talent.
You can see more of the Enigma DrillDance team’s amazing routines on Facebook.
June 27, 2022 at 7:55 am
Let me make this clear. I have nothing but admiration for Donna. We agree 95%+ with Donna. She does an outstanding job bringing us the daily posts. I could never do what she does. Hell, I don’t agree with myself sometimes. It’s rare but seldom we just don’t agree. Now, to today’s post. I wonder how many hours they put into their routines. How do they remember every step? Great work.
June 27, 2022 at 9:40 am
My friend, I never take your comments wrong. All is well. XO
June 27, 2022 at 7:56 am
They are good. Takes a lot of practice.
