Black Diamond Props

Today’s post is just plain fun. This is a performance by the Hobart, Australia 2018 Prop Precision Drill Dance Champions. Formerly known as the Black Diamonds, the Adelaide-based group are now known as Enigma DrillDance. They perform traditional, precision-style marching routines in competitions across the world. The team’s coordination and timing is truly impressive, and their use of the fans as props is so creative, I was thoroughly entertained.

The team also made it to the semi-finals of Season 8 of Australia’s Got Talent.

You can see more of the Enigma DrillDance team’s amazing routines on Facebook.