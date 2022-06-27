My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Black Diamond Props

by 3 Comments

Today’s post is just plain fun. This is a performance by the Hobart, Australia 2018 Prop Precision Drill Dance Champions. Formerly known as the Black Diamonds, the Adelaide-based group are now known as Enigma DrillDance. They perform traditional, precision-style marching routines in competitions across the world. The team’s coordination and timing is truly impressive, and their use of the fans as props is so creative, I was thoroughly entertained.

The team also made it to the semi-finals of Season 8 of Australia’s Got Talent.

You can see more of the Enigma DrillDance team’s amazing routines on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Black Diamond Props

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 27, 2022 at 7:55 am

    Let me make this clear. I have nothing but admiration for Donna. We agree 95%+ with Donna. She does an outstanding job bringing us the daily posts. I could never do what she does. Hell, I don’t agree with myself sometimes. It’s rare but seldom we just don’t agree. Now, to today’s post. I wonder how many hours they put into their routines. How do they remember every step? Great work.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    June 27, 2022 at 7:56 am

    They are good. Takes a lot of practice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.