Repost: Stargazer

3/29/17: Some people are into forests and lush green landscapes. Some people are turned on by fields or by flowers or by desert landscapes. I’m more of a beach and ocean girl. But the one thing we all have in common, no matter what landscape we prefer, is the night sky. For as long as I can remember, I have taken energy and comfort from the moon in a velvety blue/black sky full of stars, and the minimal (for New York City, at least) light pollution is one of the things I love best about living in Broad Channel. Jackie Taylor gets that.

These incredible pieces of the sky are crafted by Moon & Stars Jewelry by Jackie Taylor Designs.

“The night sky is a deep, dreamy, melancholy blue, the blue of distance, solitude, and desire. This is light that does not travel the whole distance like the yellows and greens. Blue is the color that gets lost in the atmosphere, and lends beauty and mystery to our world.” -Jackie Taylor

Taylor’s limited palette and her skillful use of enamels and pliqué a jour resin techniques make her pieces especially striking. I love celestial symbolism most of all, and these wonderful designs fill my inner stargazer with joy!

You can see all of Moon & Stars Jewelry by Jackie Taylor Designs in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.

All images property of Moon & Stars Jewelry/Jackie Taylor Designs.