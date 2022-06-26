Repost: Stargazer

3/29/17: Some people are into forests and lush green landscapes. Some people are turned on by fields or by flowers or by desert landscapes. I’m more of a beach and ocean girl. But the one thing we all have in common, no matter what landscape we prefer, is the night sky. For as long as I can remember, I have taken energy and comfort from the moon in a velvety blue/black sky full of stars, and the minimal (for New York City, at least) light pollution is one of the things I love best about living in Broad Channel. Jackie Taylor gets that.
These incredible pieces of the sky are crafted by Moon & Stars Jewelry by Jackie Taylor Designs.
“The night sky is a deep, dreamy, melancholy blue, the blue of distance, solitude, and desire. This is light that does not travel the whole distance like the yellows and greens. Blue is the color that gets lost in the atmosphere, and lends beauty and mystery to our world.” -Jackie Taylor
Taylor’s limited palette and her skillful use of enamels and pliqué a jour resin techniques make her pieces especially striking. I love celestial symbolism most of all, and these wonderful designs fill my inner stargazer with joy!
You can see all of Moon & Stars Jewelry by Jackie Taylor Designs in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.
All images property of Moon & Stars Jewelry/Jackie Taylor Designs.
June 26, 2022 at 6:54 am
All of them are interesting. I wonder if the artist is aware of the great music at the ‘Hearts of Space’ website. http://www.hos.com Looking at the selling price, you would never find these at Walmart. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
June 26, 2022 at 12:56 pm
Thanks for the link to HOS! Very cool stuff.
LikeLike
June 26, 2022 at 7:59 am
Living in the boondocks is great for sky watching. Her work is pretty I’m just not into jewelry. Maybe once in a while but not often.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 26, 2022 at 12:58 pm
Still nice to look at!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 26, 2022 at 12:05 pm
These are beautiful! I spent Thursday and Friday night out under the stars, all night, shooting the Milky Way (not literally shooting) and waiting for those darn planets to line up (THursday). I wish I lived closer to where the sky is dark.
LikeLiked by 3 people
June 26, 2022 at 12:58 pm
We were hoping to see the planet lineup, too, but it was cloudy here. So disappointed.
LikeLike
June 26, 2022 at 6:22 pm
Yes, we stayed out there till 4:30 a.m. and just about 20 minutes before they were supposed to do their thing clouds arrived!
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 26, 2022 at 7:31 pm
Oh, no! That stinks.
LikeLiked by 1 person