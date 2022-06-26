Repost: Rainbows and Moonbeams and Super Villains

6/7/16: These are the many, many paintings of Cypress native Ivan Hristov. I wasn’t able to find out anything about this prolific, talented artist, but his spectacular work makes me think he and I have something important in common: we both benefit from/suffer from very varied interests.

His skill with splatter and his liberal use of rainbow hues and white space create some really striking images, and his black and white work is pretty amazing, too. I have a few favorites, but his work is so beautiful, I would be happy to have any of them in my house, and I frankly never imagined myself wanting a Little Mermaid or Joker on my wall. Very affordable prints are for sale on his website. Go check him out!

All images are the property of Ivan Hristov.